TORONTO -- Ontario's main teachers' unions say they expect thousands of their members to gather at the legislature today during a provincewide strike.

The labour groups say today marks the first time since 1997 that teachers and education workers from all the major unions will walk out on the same day.

Teachers will be picketing at schools across the province, but in Toronto, members are being directed to the legislature, which they plan to surround.

Legislative security is bracing for a large crowd and has said the road around the building will be closed.

Harvey Bischof, president of the Ontario Secondary School Teachers' Federation, says he hopes it sends a message to the government.

Education Minister Stephen Lecce says the two million students who will be out of class today should be in school instead.

The other unions representing secondary teachers are upset that the government announced last March it would increase average high school class sizes from 22 to 28 and require students to take four e-learning courses to graduate.

The government has partly backed off on both issues, though the unions say it isn't far enough. In recent months, Lecce has offered to instead increase average high school class sizes to 25 and require two online learning courses.

Elementary teachers say their key issues include guaranteeing the future of full-day kindergarten, securing more funding to hire special education teachers, and maintaining seniority hiring rules.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 21, 2020.