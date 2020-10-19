TORONTO -- Ontario’s Heritage, Sport, Tourism and Culture Minister says she is trying to get dance studios up and running in regions that are currently in a modified version of Stage 2 amid the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lisa MacLeod says she is working with her colleagues at the health table to “bring in line” dance class studios to similar activities like cheerleading, swimming and other sports that have not been shut down under the new restrictions.

Dance classes are one of the activities that are currently not allowed to operate in the COVID-19 hotspots of Toronto, Peel Region, York Region and Ottawa as the areas were reverted back to a modified version of Stage 2 this month.

Health officials cited indoor fitness activities and things like dance as high-risk activities due to the risk of aerosol transmission of the virus in a confined space where masks are difficult to keep on.

MacLeod did not say when dance studios could possibly get the green light to open up but says she expects an answer soon.

“...I’m hoping this week we’ll have a definitive response so that in the hotspot zones like my city of Ottawa or Toronto, Peel and York Region will be able to get ballet dancers, hip hop and ballroom dancers back into their studios in some capacity,” MacLeod tells CP24 on Monday.

On Oct. 10, dance studios, along with gyms, fitness centres, movie theatres and indoor dining were ordered to shut down in Toronto, Peel Region and Ottawa as the provincial government placed Stage 2 restrictions on the regions for 28 days.

The restrictions were made in response to a surge of COVID-19 cases seen in the hotspots since the end of September.

Ford said if he didn’t act then to reduce the spread of the virus he would have been “negligent.”

“All trends are going in the wrong direction. Left unchecked we risk the worst case scenarios first seen in Italy and New York City (in the spring),” Ford warned at a news conference earlier this month.

A week later, Ford announced that York Region would also revert back to a modified version of Stage 2 due to rising case counts.

As of Monday, all four regions are under the restrictions which also closes casinos and reduces social gathering limits to 10 people indoors and 25 outdoors.

On Sunday, MacLeod tweeted that she “heard from dance studios loud and clear” and was working with the Chief Medical Officer of Health and the command table on “options to ensure a safe resumption.”

I have heard from dance studios loud and clear. I am talking to the CMOH, health experts, and the command table looking at options to ensure a safe resumption. — Lisa MacLeod (@MacLeodLisa) October 18, 2020

“We continue to monitor the situation and we completely sympathize with all of those who have been shut down but they have been for a reason because the Chief Medical Officer of Health and our command table believe the spread of COVID-19 could be amplified in those locations,” Macleod says.

MacLeod says dance studios should be treated like other team sports which are still allowed to resume under the new restrictions but must be limited to training sessions and no games or scrimmages.

“In the case of dance studios, they should be more in line with traditional sports and other similar activities but it's also something that we were dealing with with the performance arts. The Toronto Symphony Orchestra, although they were shut down immediately during the initial Stage of COVID-19 we were able to adapt the performance arts and so we were able to make a change last Friday with that as well,” she says.

Premier Doug Ford commented on the restrictions against dance studios during his daily COVID-19 news conference on Monday and says he's doing everything he can to safely reopen them.

“[We're] working with Dr. Williams and the health table and I know cabinet will be discussing this this afternoon and we’ll have more to say after that but I’m a big supporter of the dance studios."

Canadian recording artist Shawn Desman has danced since he was a child and says dance studios should be treated "fairly" and in the "same realm" as other children's activities.

He also says many studios have implemented strict health and safety protocols to prevent the spread of the virus.

"They have gone above and beyond with protocols to make sure the spaces are safe for the dancers, and parents I want you to know that I’ve seen first hand, I’ve actually been a part of making my wife’s studio safe for dancers to go into, so they have taken every precaution," Desman says.

As of Monday morning, almost 25,000 people have signed a petition on Change.org for dance studios to be allowed to operate in the hotspot regions.