TORONTO -- A member of Ontario’s COVID-19 Science Advisory Table has resigned from his position, saying politics appeared to be influencing public health recommendations and alleging on social media the entity is sitting on modelling data that “projects a grim fall.”

Dr. David Fisman, an epidemiologist at University of Toronto’s Dalla Lana School of Public Health, announced his resignation from the table publicly on Monday by posting his notification letter to social media.

“It is with mixed emotions that I have decided to resign from Ontario’s science and modelling tables,” he said in a Tweet. “I wish every success to the colleagues who remain on these tables. Ontario needs a public health system that is arm’s length from politics.”

In the letter, dated Aug. 20, Fisman praises the science table’s ability to apply an equity lens to its recommendations, adding that he was proud of what they had achieved throughout the pandemic.

However, he also noted that he has been “increasingly uncomfortable with the degree to which political considerations appear to be driving outputs from the table, or at least the degree to which these outputs are shared in a transparent matter with the public.”

“I have been in the uncomfortable position of repeatedly dissenting publicly from table guidance, though with the advantage of hindsight remain comfortable with my positions on the relevant issues,” he said.

“I do not wish to remain in this uncomfortable position, where I must choose between the placid relations with colleagues on the one hand, and the necessity of speaking truth during a public health crisis.”

The resignation letter appears to have been sent one day before Fisman said on social media that the Ontario science table has modelling work that “projects a grim fall.”

“I don’t understand why they’re not releasing that. It’s important for people to understand what lies ahead, and what the stakes are,” his tweet reads.

If @COVIDSciOntario is arm’s length from the government it should release its modeling.



If it’s not arm’s length from the government we should have that conversation. https://t.co/eRHEnYu8iz — David Fisman (@DFisman) August 21, 2021

Fisman has frequently criticized the Ford government and its senior public health officials for its handling of school operations, testing and was an early proponent of the theory that coronavirus is an airborne virus, something backed up by an ever-increasing amount of scientific data.

When asked about the alleged modelling, the communications director for the advisory table said that despite a rumour the table has presentable modelling “in hand,” that it was not the case.

“We’re currently working on consensus modelling that we’ll release when it’s ready, but I don’t know exactly when that will be,” Robert Steiner said in a statement.

“We are working to understand what the fall may look like, but we only release modelling when we have reviewed a range of different individual models and have generated consensus among a number of different teams modellers; otherwise it just amounts to the view of a single scientist based on a single method — too narrow a view to be robust. We’re only beginning that review and consensus-generating process now.”

Dr. Peter Jüni, head of the COVID-19 Ontario Science Advisory Table, added that the data will be released “when ready.”

“Despite rumours on Twitter it's not ready yet - still catching up after the Science and Modelling Consensus Table’s summer breaks,” he said in an email to CP24 on Sunday.

The last modelling data released to the public was on June 10 and indicated that the threat of a fourth wave caused by the Delta variant was unlikely in Ontario, although it was still possible.

In a best case scenario, the table predicted that Ontario’s daily COVID-19 case count will remain under 500 during the summer.

In a medium scenario, that number could jump back up to nearly 1,000 cases per day by August.

On Sunday, health officials logged 722 new cases of COVID-19. The last time the daily infections were this high was on June 5, when 744 cases were reported.

On Aug. 22, 2020, Ontario reported 108 new COVID-19 cases.

At the height of the pandemic, modelling data was released to the public every two weeks.