    Man hospitalized with serious injuries after being hit by vehicle in Scarborough

    A man in his 50s has been seriously injured after being struck by the driver of a vehicle in Scarborough Saturday afternoon.

    Toronto police received calls for a collision in the area of McCowan and Kingston roads shortly after 3:30 p.m.

    Police say the man was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries.

    Meanwhile, the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene, police say.

    The circumstances that led to the collision are not immediately known.

