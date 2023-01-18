Ontario school board investigating after video appears to show Hijab-wearing student being assaulted
“I want to remind you and your children that Islamophobia is unacceptable and will not be tolerated at our school.”
That’s what the principal of a secondary school in Mississauga, Ont. told parents in a letter after a student wearing a hibjab was allegedly assaulted by another student and the footage of the incident was shared on social media.
- Download our app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates right to your inbox
“Islamophobia and all forms of oppression need to be uprooted from our schools and communities,” Omar Zia, principal of The Woodlands School, wrote in the letter dated Jan. 17.
CTV News Toronto is protecting the identities of the children involved
In a statement to CTV News Toronto, a spokesperson for the Peel District School Board said that an investigation into the December incident is underway.
"Woodlands Secondary School responded promptly to the incident and has completed its school investigation," the statement reads.
"The incident is being addressed in accordance with PDSB’s Student Code of Conduct, Policy 48, Safe and Caring Schools, and appropriate steps are being taken to ensure the safety and wellbeing of all students are at the forefront of a welcoming and inclusive school environment.".
Sources say the assault started because one student was standing up for another, but the school board would not confirm this to CTV News Toronto.
In a tweet published Tuesday evening, the National Council of Canadian Muslims said it was aware of the “disturbing video” circulating online and working with the victim and the school to offer support.
The organization, however, suggested that it is not clear whether the incident was hate motivated.
“It's important for all angles to be measured. It's important for us to consider this possibly being an incident of hate, and, if so, how do we address it and how do we ensure that this no longer takes place in our school systems?" said Fatema Abdalla, the advocacy officer at NCCM.
Abdalla said the NCCM is in discussions with the Peel District School Board to determine what exactly happened leading up to the incident captured on video.
In the meantime, she said the NCCM is working on a long-term strategy to address Islamophobia within the board.
Peel Regional Police told CTV News Toronto that at this time no victim has come forward in connection with the video.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Family of woman who died after altercation with Toronto hospital guards launches $16-million lawsuit
The sister of a 43-year-old woman who died 16 days after an altercation with security at a Toronto hospital has filed a $16 million lawsuit against University Health Network and the guards.
Stanford study identifies what influences weight loss the most
Researchers from Stanford University have pinpointed a number of factors that could predict how successful an individual will be at losing weight and keeping it off.
Looking for a luxury home? Here's what more than $1M can get you in Canada
Sales activity among luxury homes in Toronto and Vancouver saw a decline in 2022, according to new data released by Sotheby's International Realty Canada. However, other major Canadian cities such as Montreal and Calgary saw sales volumes stabilize or even increase throughout the year.
Winnipeg woman's husband dies on honeymoon in Mexico
A Winnipeg woman who was on honeymoon at a Mexico resort is looking for answers after her husband was killed in an incident the night before they were to fly home.
Here is where 25 new Zellers stores will open in Canada this year
After a 10-year hiatus, Zellers has announced the locations of its first 25 store "experiences." The stores are set to open within Hudson's Bay locations across Canada in 2023. Here is a list of the locations.
Federal Conservatives open up 7-point lead over Liberals to start 2023: Nanos
The federal Conservatives have gained a seven-point lead over the Liberals in the latest weekly ballot tracking by Nanos Research.
Rare Canadian stamp expected to fetch hefty price at Ottawa auction
A rare, mint condition Canadian stamp, issued more than 170 years ago, is going up for auction in Ottawa and it’s sure to fetch a pretty penny.
NDP leader says Liberal government is waging war against the working class
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says Justin Trudeau is waging a war against the working class and he plans to leverage his party's agreement with the Liberals to protect working people.
Sask. sisters who say they were wrongfully convicted are victims of systemic racism: lawyers
Lawyers for two sisters who have spent nearly 30 years in prison for what they say are wrongful murder convictions told a bail hearing the women are victims of systemic racism in the justice system and false confessions.
Montreal
-
DDO to keep bilingual status after falling short of Bill 96 English-language threshold
The Town of Dollard-de-Ormeaux (DDO) on Montreal's West Island has formally requested that the province maintain its bilingual status -- a move that Mayor Alex Bottausci said 'saddens' him. 'It saddens me that this legal process must be invoked to protect the inherent right of our residents to receive communications in the language of their choice.'
-
Quebec minimum wage will increase to $15.25
Quebec's minimum wage will increase to $15.25, Labour Minister Jean Boulet announced Wednesday. It will come into effect on May. 1, 2023. At 7.02 per cent, it's the most significant wage increase since 1995.
-
Man charged with murder in Meriem Boundaoui slaying ordered to remain in jail
One of the two men charged in the killing of an innocent teenage girl in 2021 has lost his bid to be released from jail until his trial.
London
-
London-Middlesex under freezing rain warning: Environment Canada
A heads up for Londoners beginning Thursday, as the day will get off to a cold and slippery start with freezing rain expected in the London, Ont. area.
-
Former teacher to be sentenced on child porn charges didn't show up to court
Police are looking for a former London teacher who pleaded guilty to four criminal charges following sexual involvement with a student.
-
Zellers returning to London, the place it started
Whether “The lowest price will be the law” again has yet to be determined, but Zellers is coming back. Hudson’s Bay Company (HBC) has announced 25 Zellers stores will open inside existing Hudson’s Bay locations across Canada, and one of the new 8,000 to 10,000 sq. ft. stores will be located at White Oak’s Mall in London, Ont.
Kitchener
-
Kitchener MPP to step down in July, taking job at University of Waterloo
New Democratic MPP for Kitchener Centre Laura Mae Lindo announced she will be stepping down later this year.
-
Crews respond to fire in Kitchener
Kitchener Fire said there were reports of people living under the building.
-
Waterloo regional police asking for $18 million budget increase for 2023
The request will now go before regional council and some community groups are already asking councillors to deny it in favour of allocating more money toward services like transportation, community-led mental health supports, affordable housing and the creation of a Black cultural centre.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Teen killed in fatal crash on Highway 535 east of Sudbury
A 16-year-old male from the town of St. Charles, east of Sudbury, was killed and another person sustained life-threatening injuries after a head-on collision on Highway 535 on Wednesday morning, police say.
-
Family of woman who died after altercation with Toronto hospital guards launches $16-million lawsuit
The sister of a 43-year-old woman who died 16 days after an altercation with security at a Toronto hospital has filed a $16 million lawsuit against University Health Network and the guards.
-
Sudbury tenants have been without running water for 18 days
Tenants in a multi-unit residential building in the Flour Mill in Greater Sudbury say they have been without running water for 18 days.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa's notorious Rideau Street McDonald's closing permanently
The McDonald's restaurant on Rideau Street is set to close when its lease runs out in April, after nearly 40 years of operations in the downtown Ottawa tourist area.
-
Here's where Zellers will be opening stores in the Ottawa area
Zellers is making its comeback this spring, and there are plans to open two stores in Ottawa and one in Gatineau.
-
Rental rates increase double-digits in Ottawa, report finds
The average cost to rent an apartment in Ottawa increased more than 14 per cent to end 2022, while renters in Gatineau faced a 5 per cent hike in rental rates.
Windsor
-
Rising food prices could be leading society toward long-term health issues: professor
High food prices have some people leaning toward cheaper — and less healthy — meal alternatives. One University of Windsor professor says that's starting to become a common trend and one that could have significant impacts on the healthcare system.
-
'I am very happy': Windsor pensioner relieved accessible parking permit problem resolved
A Windsor man who was ticketed $440 for not having his accessible parking permit on display inside his vehicle while renewing it is pleased city staff have absolved the fine.
-
Windsor Spitfires assistant coach happy to be back following medical emergency
Windsor Spitfires assistant coach Andy Delmore returned to the bench last weekend after he suffered a medical emergency on the ice during a practice in early December.
Barrie
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Body found along Highway 400 in Bradford
Police are investigating the discovery of a body in a ditch along Highway 400 south of Barrie.
-
OPP officers rescue driver from hypothermia after discovering unoccupied vehicle
Provincial police in Caledon say officers rescued a person in medical distress after finding an unoccupied vehicle with the engine running and doors open in a parking lot.
-
Freezing rain warning issued for Simcoe County and Muskoka
The afternoon commute on Thursday could be a messy one, with a freezing rain warning issued for Simcoe County, Muskoka and surrounding areas.
Atlantic
-
Nova Scotia announces sweeping changes to alleviate pressure on strained ERs
Nova Scotia has announced extra resources to alleviate the pressure on strained emergency departments, following the recent deaths of two women who waited hours for care.
-
Improving primary care will ease pressure on ERs: Doctors Nova Scotia president
The president of Doctors Nova Scotia hopes changes to emergency care will lead to significant improvements in the province’s emergency departments, but says it's also important to continue focusing on bolstering primary care.
-
Families, physicians react to Nova Scotia's announcement on emergency room changes
Nova Scotians watched the government's announcement Wednesday on how it plans to change the way emergency departments operate in an attempt to alleviate pressure.
Calgary
-
'He has no business dictating to us': Alberta premier rails against Just Transition
A contentious piece of proposed federal legislation is setting off fireworks between Alberta's government and Ottawa.
-
Postmedia sells Calgary Herald building for $17.25M
Newspaper publisher Postmedia says it has sold the Calgary Herald building for $17.25 million to U-Haul Co.
-
As affordability payment portal launches, ineligible Albertans share reaction
Now that the application process has opened up for the province's affordability payments, reaction is pouring in from Albertans who do not qualify for the instalments totalling $600.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg woman's husband dies on honeymoon in Mexico
A Winnipeg woman who was on honeymoon at a Mexico resort is looking for answers after her husband was killed in an incident the night before they were to fly home.
-
Millennium Library to reopen with increased security after deadly stabbing
Winnipeg's Millennium Library is set to fully reopen next week with some added interim security measures, including metal detectors and police officers on-site.
-
Sunwing flights from Winnipeg to Los Cabos being cancelled in February
Winnipeggers won't be able to travel directly to Los Cabos, Mexico, starting in February.
Vancouver
-
Former school principal stole donations, withheld gift cards for needy families, Vancouver lawsuit alleges
The former principal of an East Vancouver elementary school is accused of defrauding the Vancouver School Board of more than $170,000 over a period of at least two years.
-
Vancouver recorded 10 fire deaths in 2022, with half linked to lithium ion batteries: VFRS
Out of the 10 fire-related fatalities Vancouver recorded in 2022, the city’s fire services says half of the deaths were the result of rechargeable batteries.
-
B.C. officer who died in avalanche posthumously promoted to detective, funeral hears
The British Columbia constable who died in an avalanche last week has been posthumously promoted to detective for his dedication as an officer and commitment to improving his skills in the department.
Edmonton
-
Guns pointed at Edmonton bus drivers in separate incidents: union
The union that represents Edmonton Transit Service operators says a gun was pointed at a bus driver on two separate occasions over the past 10 days.
-
Wolf Creek Golf Resort receivership may cost thousands of dollars to lease holders
Dozens of RV lease holders are worried they may lose tens of thousands of dollars after the Wolf Creek Golf Resort went into receivership.
-
Alberta government warns of scammers trying to cash in on $600 inflation relief payments
Scammers targeted Albertans within hours of a provincial inflation relief program going live on Wednesday. Certain families, seniors and residents on income support are eligible for $600 over six months under the program. Those eligible could apply through an online portal starting at 9 a.m. on Wednesday.