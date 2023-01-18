Ontario school board investigating after video appears to show Hijab-wearing student being assaulted

A blurred image of an alleged assault at a Mississauga secondary school is seen here. (Supplied) A blurred image of an alleged assault at a Mississauga secondary school is seen here. (Supplied)

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton