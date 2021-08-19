TORONTO -- All 64,000 employees of the Ontario Public Service (OPS) will be required to get vaccinated or else submit to regular COVID-19 testing, the provincial government said Thursday.

In a memo sent to OPS employees, the government said all members of the public service will need to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or advise of a medical reason why they cannot be vaccinated.

Those who are unvaccinated will have to submit to an educational session and undertake regular testing.

The policy is similar to that announced by Ontario Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Kieran Moore for health-care workers and other sectors earlier this week.

While many OPS employees have been working from home since the pandemic began, the province is planning a gradual return to work places for those who have been working remotely.

The policy will apply to all public servants working in ministries or commission public bodies, the province said.

The province did not announce a timeline for the policy, but said that more details will be coming soon.

The move comes the same day as the Ford government’s deadline for members of the Progressive Conservative caucus to get vaccinated or face the boot. It also follows an announcement earlier today by the City of Toronto that all of its employees will have to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by October 30 and an announcement last week that all employees of the federal government will have to be vaccinated within the coming months.

Some 31,000 members of the OPS are currently working in-person and the government said the policy is designed to keep them safe.

The government also said that the policy will apply to the premiere’s office as well as the offices of all ministers.

This is a breaking news story. More to come.