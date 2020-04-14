TORONTO -- Ontario’s trucking industry is working to meet changing needs during the COVID-19 pandemic despite a financial hit to some drivers and companies.

The Ontario Trucking Association told CTV News Toronto Tuesday that trucks are running up to 30 per cent empty, which is double the amount before the pandemic.

President Stephen Laskowski said the situation will get worse as the pandemic drags on.

“To recover those costs, truck drivers are being asked when they are in the United States to go to different parts, longer lengths of haul to find other product to move back into Canada with regard to food product,” Laskowski said.

For one Windsor trucking company, business is even more concerning.

“We were primarily a hauler of steel and auto parts so that business has grounded to a halt,” Adam Pernasilici with Laser Transport said.

Pernasilici said they‘ve shifted to pro bono work in an effort to help reduce the length of the pandemic.

“Locally, we are moving hand-sanitizer,” he said.

Pictures supplied to CTV News Toronto by East Shore HealthCare in Leamington, Ont., show large of tubs of the personal cleaning product after delivery.

Speedy Transport out of Brampton said its delivery of medical supplies, some of which had been held up in the United States, has increased up to 25 per cent.

“Our drivers, our dock workers, everyone in the office, they do feel like they’re needed to make that difference,” Vice-President Michael Sbrocchi said.

“Some of the things we are delivering right now are going make that positive difference in someone that be going through a hard time battling the pandemic, and we’ll be able to help save lives,” he said.

“That part definitely feels good,” Sbrocchi said.

Trailcon Leasing, a company which leases and repairs trailers, has its head office in Brampton.

The company said business is steady thanks in part to clients focused on food and medicine. It said that new measures in place at the facility, like barriers in its dispatch centre and physical distancing, aims to keep drivers and its crew safe.

“If our technicians weren’t working, there is a risk that there will be product shortages in grocery stores even more than what people are saying that there is today,” Don Andrews, Trailcon’s director of operations, said.

Trailcon has also made a point to ensure its drivers’ lounge, which has a washroom, is open.

“Our motto is keep those wheels rolling,” Andrews said.