

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- Ontario's strategic transformation adviser was fired Thursday as a report emerged that he had ties to Premier Doug Ford's former chief of staff.

The head of the province's public service says in a memo to staff that the transformation office is being dissolved and Peter Fenwick left effective immediately.

The memo from Steven Davidson says the decision was made to eliminate the office after reviewing the structure of the bureaucracy.

It came the same day that the Toronto Star reported that Fenwick has known Dean French for a long time, including being a life insurance customer of Ford's now-former right hand man for 20 years.

French abruptly left his post last month following news that at least three government appointees had personal ties to him.

Neither French nor Fenwick responded to requests for comment from The Canadian Press.