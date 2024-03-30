TORONTO
Toronto

    • Ontario's police watchdog investigating Etobicoke collision that sent an officer to hospital

    Ontario’s police watchdog invoked its mandate after a TPS officer was involved in a collision in north Etobicoke late Friday afternoon. (X/Jorge Costa) Ontario’s police watchdog invoked its mandate after a TPS officer was involved in a collision in north Etobicoke late Friday afternoon. (X/Jorge Costa)
    Share

    Ontario’s police watchdog invoked its mandate after an officer was involved in a collision in north Etobicoke late Friday afternoon.

    At around 5 p.m., Toronto police were responding to a break-and-enter in progress at a business on Claireville Drive, a spokesperson for the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) told CP24.

    When police arrived, the SIU said some of the involved suspects ran away while others took off in a vehicle, prompting a Toronto police officer to drive after them in pursuit.

    The police cruiser was struck by the driver of another vehicle at the intersection of Humberline Drive and Finch Avenue West. The vehicle involved was not the one being investigated by police, SIU said.

    The SIU said a 61-year-old man was transported to hospital with serious injuries. Paramedics told CP24 on Friday the officer was taken to a trauma centre with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

    The SIU invokes its mandate when police are involved in an incident that results in death, serious injury, sexual assault and/or the discharge of a firearm at a person.

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News