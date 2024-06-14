Ontario's newest provincial park will open on Canada Day as work continues on permanent vision for site

Ontario is planning to open its newest provincial park to the public free of charge on Canada Day as work continues on forming a permanent vision for the site.

The government is in the early stages of building the new urban provincial park in Uxbridge in Durham Region, as announced in its 2023 budget.

Approximately $19 million has been committed to the project so far and officials say that a “preliminary park management plan” will be released to the public in the “coming months.”

Public consultations on the plan would then begin on the plan in the fall.

However, ahead of that, the government will be providing public access to the yet-to-be developed site on Canada Day as it seeks further input.

It says that while there are “no facilities or services offered at the site” and “parking is limited” there are some existing trails that the public will be able to use free of charge.

"The Uxbridge Urban Provincial Park is an incredibly exciting addition to our community. We are grateful for the support from the province and in particular, Minister (Peter) Bethlenfalvy, Minister (Andrea) Khanjin, Minister (David) Piccini, and Premier (Doug) Ford for listening and responding so positively to expand conservation protections and add assets to our local and regional trail network,” Uxbridge Mayor Dave Barton said in a press release. “I can’t wait to see the no trespassing signs removed and these lands open and ready to enjoy by the people of Ontario. This is an enormous opportunity for economic activity in Uxbridge."

The new urban park will sit on up to 1,315 acres of surplus provincially-owned land once complete.

The government says that the development of the site is part of a wider plan to build provincial parks closer to where people live.

Uxbrigde is located just 50 kilometres northeast of downtown Toronto.

“With 83 per cent of Ontario’s growing population located in urban centres, it’s imperative that we build more provincial parks closer to home,” Minister of the Environment, Conservation and Parks Andrea Khanjin said in the release. “The establishment of the Uxbridge Urban Provincial Park marks a significant step in our government’s commitment to expand our park system. I look forward to working with our partners to protect and expand green spaces for future generations to enjoy.”