Ontario's education workers could go on strike Friday if deal not reached with province
Ontario’s 55,000 education workers could walk off the job on Friday, if a new collective agreement isn’t negotiated with the province.
On Sunday, the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) gave its five-day notice to strike.
In a tweet, the union said it intends to undertake a “full withdrawal of services on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022 should a deal not be reached.”
“We view the next three days of mediation – Nov. 1, 2 and 3 – to be an opportunity for this government to come to the table to negotiate an agreement that recognizes Education Workers and the vital services that we provide for students, families and our communities,” CUPE said.
It was initially unclear if education workers would go on a full or partial strike, work-to-rule, or take other courses of job action.
Despite not knowing what would happen, the Kawartha Pine Ridge District and the Peterborough Victoria Northumberland and Clarington (PVNC) Catholic District school boards both already announced they plan to close their buildings if a full strike happens.
The affected workers, who include custodians, early childhood educators, education assistants, and school administration staff in the province’s public, Catholic, English, and French school boards, have been without a contract since Aug. 31.
Among other things, CUPE wants a yearly wage increase of $3.25/hour (11.7 per cent), early childhood educators in every kindergarten class, five additional paid days before the start of the school year, 30 minutes of paid daily prep time, an increase in overtime pay, and a $100 million investment in new job creation.
The Ford government, meanwhile, has proposed a four-year deal that includes a two per cent annual raise for workers who make under $40,000, and a 1.25 per cent yearly wage increase for those who make more.
Despite several rounds of talks, a new collective agreement has yet to be negotiated.
Currently, mediated negotiations are underway, but they broke down after just two days. The province and the union are set to return to the bargaining table on Tuesday.
“We’re here to get a negotiated agreement that responds to the needs of students and frontline workers. No one wants to strike, least of all the lowest-paid education workers who can barely pay our bills,” Laura Walton, a Belleville-based educational assistant who serves as the president of CUPE’s Ontario School Boards Council of Unions, said in an Oct. 30 news release.
“Still, we need a significant wage increase and we deserve it. Students and parents deserve guarantees of service levels and improved staffing in schools. Doug Ford is premier of Canada’s richest province and he clearly has the power and resources to accept our reasonable, affordable, and absolutely necessary proposals. It would be popular and the right thing for him to do that today.”
Calling the strike notice an “unfortunate decision” by CUPE, Education Minister Stephen Lecce said the province would continue to work to reach an agreement.
“For the sake of students and parents, we are not giving up on a deal that protects in-person learning for kids, after two years of disruption that led to learning loss and mental health adversity. We have asked CUPE to meet us back at the table today and hope that they budge from their demand for a nearly 50 per cent increase in compensation, which they have so far refused to do,” he said in a statement provided to CTV News Toronto.
“We are at the table with a fair offer that includes a pay raise and maintains the most generous pension and benefit package, but most importantly — it keeps kids in class. If CUPE moves ahead with strike action and disruption, we will act to keep students in class so they can continue to catch up.”
Lecce previously described his government’s offers as “reasonable”, and has urged the union to come forward with a counterproposal that is more “affordable and fair” than what they have submitted to date.
In a statement provided to CP24 on Friday, he accused CUPE of all but confirming "that they will strike if they do not get a nearly 50 per cent increase in compensation."
"While this union puts their own interests ahead of kids, we will ensure Ontario students remain in class," Lecce said.
The union first legally served notice to bargain on June 3, the day after the provincial election.
“We have been urging the Ford government to reach a deal with us for 150 days, but so far they keep saying ‘no’ even though they could easily afford to say ‘yes’ given their $2.1 billion surplus,” Walton said, adding students are being sent home from school because there aren’t enough staff available, while many education workers are relying on foodbanks.
Earlier this month, CUPE announced its members had voted 96.5 per cent in favour of walking off the job if a contract agreement could not be reached with the provincial government.
The union then asked the Ontario Ministry of Labour to grant what is known as a no-board report, which means that a board of conciliation will not be appointed. That go-ahead, which allows workers to legally walk off the job in 17 days (Nov. 3), was given on Oct. 17. The union is required to give five days notice if it wants to go on strike.
All five of Ontario’s key education unions are currently in the midst of bargaining with the province after their contracts expired on Aug. 31.
- With files from Chris Fox and The Canadian Press.
