TORONTO -- Ontario Premier Doug Ford is expected to be joined by Education Minister Stephen Lecce at today’s COVID-19-related news conference.

Health Minister Christine Elliott, who accompanies the premier at all of his daily announcements, will also be in attendance.

The news conference is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. at Queen’s Park.

CTVNewsToronto.ca will carry the announcement live as soon as it begins.

On Sunday, the province announced that publicly-funded schools across Ontario would remain closed until at least May 31 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Lecce, at the time, said this decision was based on advice from Ontario’s Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. David Williams and other health officials.

Schools have been shut down since the beginning of March Break.