TORONTO -- Ontario’s education minister says the province is trying to finalize a plan on how to wrap up the school year and will “hopefully” be able to provide more clarity to parents “in the coming days.”

“Our mission over the coming days is to work with the chief medical officer of health in Ontario to come up with a program that reflects the needs of our kids and ensures that kids remain safe,” Ontario Education Minister Stephen Lecce said at an event in Etobicoke on Sunday.

“The premier has been very clear. We will not compromise the safety of our kids.”

Lecce remained tight lipped on the specifics of the province’s plan.

“What I can say is we are building out that plan. We are seeking out that medical advice that will guide our decision. And hopefully in the coming days we will have more to say on that,” he said.

Schools have been closed in the province since March 13 to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Initially schools were only expected to be closed for two weeks after March Break but the closure has been extended multiple times since that date.

The province has previously stated that schools will be closed until at least May 31.

Some elementary schools will reopen on Monday in Quebec, the first province in the country to begin the process of reopening schools.

“I think we appreciate the pressure on parents. It's been very difficult; working at home, raising a family at home, being a co-teacher at home. I mean it is tough. But at the end of the day, we want to make sure whatever decision we make keeps their children safe,” Lecce said.

“That is the paramount duty of government. So I know we'll get that announcement out shortly, provide that certainly, and hopefully give some relief to everyone who just wants to know what does June look like when it comes to education in Ontario.”

Lecce’s comments come after Premier Doug Ford promised that an announcement will be made this week about the fate of schools in the province.

“I know next week we will be announcing that. We just want to look at the numbers again,” Ford said on Saturday.