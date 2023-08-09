Ontario's decision to open up Greenbelt 'favoured certain developers,' report finds
The Ontario government’s decision to open up parts of the Greenbelt for housing “favoured certain developers,” lacked transparency and failed to consider environmental, agricultural and financial impacts, a scathing report by the province’s auditor general has suggested.
Of the 7,400 acres of land removed from the Greenbelt, the report found 92 per cent could be tied to three developers. Fourteen of the 15 sites were proposed directly by Housing Minister Steve Clark’s Chief of Staff.
The remaining site was proposed by a six-person team of public servants tasked with assessing land sites for possible removal.
- Download our app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates right to your inbox
The report also found Clark’s Chief of Staff altered criteria for land removal when the majority of the sites would not be approved within those parameters and implemented a three-week timeline for the assessment. The team, the report found, had to operate under strict confidentiality terms that prevented them from contacting partnering ministries as well as municipalities and conservation authorities.
Ninety-three confidentiality agreements across multiple ministries were signed over the course of the project, the report found.
The findings were released in a “Special Report on Changes to the Greenbelt” by Auditor General Bonnie Lysyk on Wednesday.
An investigation into the Doug Ford government’s decision to remove 7,400 acres of land from the Greenbelt for development began in January after a joint request from all three of the province’s opposition leaders.
The decision was first announced in November 2022, years after Premier Doug Ford promised not to touch the protected land. The argument at the time was that it was necessary as part of its pledge to build 1.5 million homes in 10 years.
The goal was to build at least 50,000 homes on the Greenbelt land, with construction beginning no later than 2025.
However, it was soon revealed that several large developers have purchased Greenbelt land since the Ford government was first elected in 2018 before the announcement had been made. At least one investment was made in September 2022, a month before the government revealed the land was among 15 sites being opened up for development.
Opposition leaders and advocacy groups have claimed developers were tipped off and given advanced notice of the government’s plans.
Premier Doug Ford has repeatedly said he did not know which sites would be opened until shortly before the announcement.
The auditor general’s report appears to confirm this fact; however, it also lays out a decision-making process that lacks transparency, communication and proper consultation.
“While the people of Ontario deserve prompt action to solve societal problems like those generated by a need for housing, this does not mean that government and non-elected political staff should sideline or abandon protocols and processes that promote objective and transparent decision-making based on sufficient, accurate and timely information,” the report reads.
Their office recommends the government re-evaluate its decision to change the Greenbelt boundaries, as both the premier and housing minister have communicated they were “unaware that the pre-selection of Greenbelt lands for removal was seriously flawed.”
PREFERENTIAL TREATMENT FOR DEVELOPERS AND LOBBYISTS
The report first notes there is no evidence that removing land from the Greenbelt was needed to meet the government’s housing goals. This conclusion was made by the province’s own housing affordability task force and city planners in the regions of Durham, Hamilton and York–the three areas impacted by the changes.
The auditor general notes 92 per cent of the land removed from the Greenbelt was requested to be removed by developers the Chief of Staff dined with at Sept. 14 Building and Land Development Association’s Chair’s dinner.
“At this event, the Housing Minister’s Chief of Staff and Deputy Chief of Staff were seated at the same table as prominent housing developers and a registered lobbyist,” the report reads.
“The Chief of Staff told us two developers provided him with packages at this event containing information about two sites from the Greenbelt: the (Duffins Rouge Agricultural Preserve) lands in Durham Region and the Bathurst-King site in York Region.”
The proposals were handed to the chief of staff in the form of “packages.” The chief of staff told the auditor general that he did not immediately open them, and instead he added them to a stack of packages on his desk from other developers and their representatives for review.
Lysyk notes these developers “stood to significantly benefit financially by having received preferential treatment through the use of a biased process that was non-transparent to the public.”
The report notes that throughout the process of conducting the audit, several examples of appeared preferential treatment to lobbyists were noted.
“This included providing information about the ownership and purchasing of lands, setting up investment-opportunity meetings with Minister’s Office staff, and the consideration of draft legislative and regulatory changes.”
The auditor general’s office also noted instances in which lobbyists working for developers emailed political staff with legislation amendment suggestions, which were then copy-pasted and forwarded to deputy ministers for inclusion.
“Senior non-political public servants, who were directed by political staff to carry the proposal forward, appeared unaware that the proposed amendments had originated from a lobbyist.”
HOW WERE THESE SITES SELECTED?
The report notes that hundreds of site removal requests have been submitted to the ministry of housing since the Greenbelt was established in 2005, but only 22 of those sites were considered during the 2022 selection.
Of those, 21 were provided directly by the chief of staff.
The Greenbelt Project Time was tasked with reviewing the sites using a series of criteria, which initially included whether the site was near an urban area, on the edge of the Greenbelt, and near municipal services.
The land also could not be part of the natural heritage system or specialty crop designations.
The team found 20 of the sites either did not meet all of the criteria or it could not be determined within the three-week timeframe.
After this analysis, criteria regarding environmental or agricultural issues were removed. The report also found some of the sites were also expanded or altered so that they could be considered on the edge of the Greenbelt.
This is a developing news story. More to come.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Zoom says it will not use audio, video or chat content to train AI without customer consent
Zoom has updated its terms of service to clarify it will not use customer data to train its AI unless a person consents.
European scientists make it official. July was the hottest month on record by far
Now that last month's sizzling numbers are all in, the European climate monitoring organization made it official: July 2023 was Earth's hottest month on record by a wide margin.
WATCH | Hawaii wildfire: Maui homes engulfed by flames as people flee
Wind-fuelled wildfires have forced an extensive evacuation in west Maui, Hawaii, with flames seen engulfing structures.
DEVELOPING | At least 9 killed in fire at French vacation home hosting people with disabilities
At least nine people were killed and two are missing after a fire broke out at a vacation home in eastern France early Wednesday morning, authorities said.
opinion | What are the most recession-proof industries and jobs?
Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew shares some of the most recession-proof jobs and industries.
Four relatives came to lunch. Three died with symptoms of 'death cap' mushroom poisoning
A meal of suspected death cap mushrooms served at a family lunch in late July is at the centre of a homicide investigation in Australia following the deaths of three guests less than a week later.
'It comes at a big cost': Diabetic Ozempic users experience stomach paralysis, pancreatitis
While Canadian Ozempic users have praised the medication's effectiveness for stabilizing their glucose levels, some are warning it may come at a price that could lead to further health complications.
Taylor Swift Toronto tickets go on sale today. How do I get one?
Taylor Swift Eras Tour Toronto tickets officially start to go on sale Wednesday.
A 6-year-old said 'I did it' after shooting his teacher at Virginia school, warrants say
In the moments after a 6-year-old shot his teacher in a Virginia classroom last January, the boy made statements including "I shot that (expletive) dead," and "I did it. I got my mom's gun last night," according to recently unsealed police search warrants.
Montreal
-
Construction to close Ste-Catherine Street in downtown Montreal for two years
There will soon be more orange cones in the heart of downtown Montreal. A new phase of construction is set to begin next week on Ste-Catherine Street between Peel and Mansfield streets.
-
Petition urges St. Lucia government to stop Dollarama executive from expanding vacation home near UNESCO site
There are more than 20,000 signatures on a petition from a group in Saint Lucia trying to block a senior Dollarama executive from Quebec from expanding his vacation home at the foot of a UNESCO World Heritage Site.
-
Montreal-based Metro sees profits shoot up amid surging same-store sales growth
Metro Inc. says earnings surged in its latest quarter, fuelled by higher same-door sales. In the quarter ended July 1, the grocery and drug store retailer says net earnings skyrocketed 26 per cent to $346.7 million from $275 million a year earlier.
London
-
Charges laid following long weekend incident in Brussels
On Aug. 5, a portion of Turnberry Street was closed around 2:45 p.m. while police took a person into custody.
-
Garage goes up in flames in east London
Crews were called to the detached garage at a home on Chesley Avenue around 6:30 a.m.
-
Two teens killed in fatal crash to be laid to rest
The two southwestern Ontario teenagers killed in a crash near Tillsonburg, Ont. earlier this month will be laid to rest later this week.
Kitchener
-
Flames rip through cars at Guelph hotel
Guelph police are on scene at a Stone Road hotel where investigators are trying to determine whether a car fire there was deliberately set.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario's decision to open up Greenbelt 'favoured certain developers,' report finds
The Ontario government’s decision to open up parts of the Greenbelt for housing “favoured certain developers,” a scathing report by the province’s auditor general has suggested.
-
E-bike rider seriously hurt following collision with SUV in Kitchener
An e-bike rider has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after a collision with an SUV in Kitchener.
Northern Ontario
-
Panoramic announces major redevelopment of former hospital in Sudbury
Panoramic Properties announced plans Tuesday for a major redevelopment of the former St. Joseph’s Hospital on Paris Street in Sudbury.
-
Accidental shooting in Sudbury sends one to hospital, suspect arrested
One person is in hospital following a shooting in Greater Sudbury on Tuesday evening.
-
Police investigate after woman found dead in northwestern Ont.
Ontario Provincial Police’s northwest crime unit and Treaty Three Police are investigating a suspicious death in Sabaskong Bay (Ojibways of Onigaming) First Nation
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario's decision to open up Greenbelt 'favoured certain developers,' report finds
The Ontario government’s decision to open up parts of the Greenbelt for housing “favoured certain developers,” a scathing report by the province’s auditor general has suggested.
-
Taylor Swift Toronto tickets go on sale today. How do I get one?
Taylor Swift Eras Tour Toronto tickets officially start to go on sale Wednesday.
-
New this morning
New this morning | Proposal for pedestrian bridge connecting Aylmer to Britannia gaining momentum
There's a new proposal for a pedestrian bridge linking Ottawa to Aylmer—this one further west at the Deschênes Rapids.
Windsor
-
Simulation training at U Windsor
There is a heavy police presence at the University of Windsor but there is no need to panic, it is just a simulation.
-
Curling won't be at Roseland anymore, but where will it go?
There was a passionate plea on Windsor council chambers Tuesday night from community curlers looking to secure the sports future.
-
Could be a wet several days in Windsor-Essex
Rain has moved back into the forecast in the Windsor-Essex region with at least a 30 per cent chance of showers every day until Tuesday.
Barrie
-
County Council expands plan to create new affordable rentals in the City of Barrie
Previously approved for 176 new affordable rentals, the newly presented plan expanded to create 215 total spaces for an increase of 39 units in Barrie.
-
Police to target 'hot-spot' intersections in Barrie
Last year, more than 3,000 motor vehicle collisions occurred in Barrie.
-
Orillia OPP target loud cars
The Orillia Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) will be conducting patrols for noisy vehicles due to ongoing complaints from residents to both police and the city of Orillia.
Atlantic
-
Tories' Twila Grosse wins provincial byelection in Nova Scotia riding of Preston
Progressive Conservative Twila Grosse has won a provincial byelection in the Nova Scotia riding of Preston, taking a seat held by the Liberals for most of the last 20 years.
-
'It came back to life.' Trees scarred by vandals recovering in historic Halifax park
Just over a year ago the park was left badly scarred after vandals scaled its wrought iron fences in the middle of the night. They used an axe to hack away at more than two dozen trees, some of them more than 200 years old.
-
Celebration of life planned for 14-year-old N.S. flood victim who 'saw the good in everything'
A celebration of life will be held Saturday for the 14-year-old girl who “saw the good in everything” and died during last month’s torrential flooding in Nova Scotia.
Calgary
-
Charges laid in sexual assault outside Calgary library
One man is facing charges in a weekend sexual assault outside a northwest Calgary library.
-
Alberta minister says federal strings on electricity climate funding a 'threat'
Ottawa is threatening the provinces by suggesting it will withhold federal funding from electricity projects that don't reduce greenhouse-gas emissions, says Alberta's minister of environment and protected areas.
-
Teens charged in fight with knife, baseball bat at southern Alberta spray park
Two southern Alberta teens are facing charges after a violent fight at a public park last month.
Winnipeg
-
Accident in the U.S. leaves Manitoba snowbirds with $12K bill
What started as a simple accident has ended up costing a pair of Manitoba snowbirds thousands of dollars.
-
Winnipeg police investigating stabbing near high school
One person was taken to the hospital on Tuesday night following a stabbing near a high school in the city’s West End.
-
Antique cannon, more than 100 guns seized from Manitoba home: RCMP
More than 100 firearms, thousands of rounds of ammunition and an antique cannon were recently seized from a Manitoba home.
Vancouver
-
'Unlike any year in the past': Metro Vancouver gas prices expected to rise in the fall
It appears Metro Vancouver’s expensive summer driving season will be extended this year.
-
B.C. 'Swifties' miss out on L.A. concert after Flair Airlines diverts back to Vancouver under bizarre circumstances
A Flair Airlines flight had to return to Vancouver shortly after taking off Tuesday morning, devastating passengers with tickets to one of Taylor Swift's concerts in Los Angeles.
-
'Great opportunity': Burned-out teardown listed for $1.8M in Vancouver
A "fire-damaged house of no value" has been listed for sale for $1,799 million in Vancouver, a stark example of how much real estate prices are driven by land in the city.
Edmonton
-
Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Leduc
Only one northbound lane on Highway 2 in Leduc was open early Wednesday morning because of a serious crash.
-
'Charges pending' for driver who defaced St. Albert Pride crosswalk: police
Charges are pending against a driver who performed a burnout on St. Albert's Pride crosswalk, RCMP say.
-
Alberta teacher charged with sex crimes involving a youth
A Spruce Grove woman has been charged after Devon RCMP received a report of sexual interference involving an adult and youth.