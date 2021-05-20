TORONTO -- After more than a month under a stay-at-home order, Ontario is turning a corner in the COVID-19 pandemic, but the province’s science advisory table says public health measures are still needed to ensure a “good summer.”

The table released the findings during a news conference Thursday, in which they said that case numbers, as well as positivity and hospitalization rates, are decreasing largely due to increased vaccinations and stringent lockdown measures.

They said the rate of vaccinations will need to stay high and that some public health restrictions are still required until mid-June to keep the third wave of the novel coronavirus in Ontario at bay.

“Our vaccine rollout has been impressive as of late…and the public health measures, however taxing and frustrating, have helped stop the spread,” said Dr. Adalsteinn Brown, co-chair of the province’s COVID-19 science table.

In the meantime, the table says that outdoor activities continue to be safe options for Ontarians to pursue as the stay-at-home order remains in place until at least June 2.

Under the order, which went into effect on April 8 and was extended by two weeks twice after that date, outdoor amenities like basketball courts and golf course are required to close.

However, Health Minister Christine Elliott said earlier this week that the province would reopen outdoor those recreational amenities “on or before June 2.”

On Thursday afternoon, Premier Doug Ford will reveal the details of the province’s long-awaited reopening plan.

A day earlier, Solicitor General Sylvia Jones suggested that Ontario would scrap the regional reopening approach that was used following the province’s first two lockdowns and instead introduce a "sector by sector" reopening strategy.

Dr. Brown said that if the province chooses to reopen on June 2, Ontario will witness a rise in case numbers that will “likely” subside later in the summer.

Based on that scenario, the province could see fewer than 1,000 COVID-19 cases reported per day by mid-July, assuming a rate of 130,000 vaccinations daily can be maintained.

Conversely, if the province decides to delay the reopening until June 16 and vaccinations remain at the aforementioned level, case numbers will likely drop to 500 a day by the end of that month.

Dr. David Williams, Ontario’s Chief Medical Officer of Health, was also present at Thursday’s briefing and has previously said that he would like to see case numbers below 1,000 per day before significantly lifting public health restrictions.

And while Williams said that he is “encouraged and optimistic” based on current COVID-19 situation in Ontario and the modelling released today, he and his team remain “cautious.”

"The trends remain encouraging, but these numbers are still high," he said.

COVID-19 infections in Ontario shot back up to 2,400 on Thursday, following two days in which case numbers had remained below the 2,000 mark.

This is a breaking news story. More to come.