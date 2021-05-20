TORONTO -- Ontario has announced a three-step plan to reopen the province, starting with outdoor recreational amenities, as it gradually prepares to ease pandemic restrictions.

As of May 22, outdoor recreational amenities – like golf courses and tennis courts – will be allowed to reopen, the government said.

Outdoor limits for social gatherings and organized public events will be expanded on Saturday, which will allow these amenities to be used by up to five people.

These amenities include driving ranges, soccer and other sports fields, tennis and basketball courts, and skate parks. No outdoor sports or recreational classes are permitted.

Based on current public health trends, the government said step one of the three-tier plan will likely begin on the week of June 14. The Ford government said they will confirm the start date closer to that week.

The stay-at-home order will also expire on June 2, but all non-essential businesses will still be forced to stay closed until the province enters step one.

The province will remain in each step for at least 21 days to monitor the impacts on case numbers.

Step one

To enter this step, at least 60 per cent of adults needs to have received one dose of the vaccine.

The government said step one will focus on resuming outdoor activities with smaller crowds and when the risk of transmission is lower.

Non-essential retail stores will be allowed to reopen with 15 per cent capacity.

Outdoor gathers of up to 10 people will be allowed.

Outdoor dining, with up to four people per table, will also be allowed to resume.

Step 2

To enter this step, 70 per cent of adults need to be vaccinated with one dose and 20 per cent vaccinated with two doses.

The government said this step will expand on outdoor activities and resume limited indoor services.

This includes outdoor gatherings of up to 25 people, outdoor sports and leagues, and personal care services where a face covering can be worn.

Indoor religious services can also resume at 15 per cent capacity.

Step 3

To enter this step, 70 to 80 per cent of adults need to be vaccinated with one dose and 25 per cent vaccinated with two doses.

This step will expand access to indoor settings, including larger numbers of people where face coverings can’t always be worn.

This includes indoor sports and recreational fitness, indoor dining, museums, art galleries, libraries, and casinos.

Schools to remain closed to in-person learning for now

The province said that schools across the province would continue learning remotely until it is determined that students can return to the classroom safely.

Schools in Ontario have been closed to in-person learning since April 19, 2021, a decision that was made at the height of Ontario’s third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In modelling data presented Thursday, the province’s science table reported that reopening schools on June 2 would likely result in a six to 11 per cent increase in new daily case numbers.

However, the data also showed that such an increase in COVID-19 infection would be "manageable."

Ontario’s Chief Medical officer of Health Dr. David Williams said that a number of factors will go into deciding whether or not to keep schools closed through the end of the academic year, including the vaccination rates of special education staff and teachers.

He said he would “like” schools to reopen by June, but said he would be consulting with Minister of Education Stephen Lecce to determine an exact date.

This is a breaking news story. More details will be added shortly.