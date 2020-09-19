TORONTO -- Ontario is reporting another increase in COVID-19 cases, recording more than 400 new infections for the second straight day.

Health officials reported 407 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, which is the highest number since June 2 when 446 infections were added.

Saturday's case count is also an increase from Friday when 401 new infections were reported.

The seven-day rolling average has now increased to 312, up from 287 on Friday. With 39,000 tests conducted in the previous 24-hour period, a record for the province, the positivity rate is around 1 per cent.

Ontario reported one additional COVID-19-related death on Saturday, pushing the total number of fatalities to 2,826.

The number of lab-confirmed infections in the province now stands at 46,484, including 40,777 recoveries and deaths.

There are currently 64 people in the hospital being treated for the disease. Twenty of those patients are in the intensive care unit and 10 are breathing with the assistance of a ventilator.

Of the new patients on Saturday, the majority are between the ages of 20 and 39, with 218 new cases reported.

There were 72 new cases in people under the age of 19. In the 40 to 59 age group, there are 72 new cases. There are 42 new cases in people above the age of 60.

Where are Ontario's new COVID-19 cases?

The majority of Saturday's cases are concentrated in Ontario's three COVID-19 hotspots, which all had their social gather sizes tightened earlier this week.

The regions reporting the most new cases include: