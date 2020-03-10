TORONTO -- Ontario health officials have confirmed another case of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Toronto, bringing the provincial total to 36, while also confirming one more patient has recovered.

The latest patient is a man in his 40s, who had recently returned home from Switzerland.

He was assessed at St. Joseph’s Health Centre in Toronto’s west end before he was released to self-isolation at home.

Of the 36 cases in the province, five patients have recovered thus far.

All of the recovered patients have had two consecutive negative tests at least 24 hours apart.

Ontario health officials have continuously stated that COVID-19 is “not circulating locally,” but given the “global circumstances” they are working with city and health partners “to plan for the potential of local spread.”

This is a breaking news story. More details to come.