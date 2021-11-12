A restaurant in Ontario has had its liquor licence suspended because managers were allegedly not checking guest's vaccination status or requiring their staff to wear masks.

The Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) said in a statement Friday they suspended and are moving to revoke the liquor licence of Wild Wing in Belleville.

The AGCO said that on Sept. 29, compliance officers spoke to the liquor licence holder at the Wild Wing location, who allegedly told them she does not check vaccine status or require face masks while inside.

Compliance officers followed up two times in October and continued to observe non-compliance, the AGCO said.

The AGCO returned on Nov. 9 and said they "observed that multiple unmasked patrons were entering and exiting the establishment and that vaccine confirmation and identification were not checked."

"The manager advised that his staff does not request vaccination confirmation or identification from patrons," the AGCO said. "He further advised that he and the staff were aware of the requirements under the ROA given various inspectors’ visits in recent months, but he does not require staff to wear masks."

The AGCO said it remained in contact with Hastings Prince Edward Public Health through the inspection period.

The AGCO said it is in the "public interest to immediately suspend the liquor licence of Wild Wing Belleville."

Under the Ontario government's reopening plan, proof of vaccination will be required until at least January in many non-essential settings.