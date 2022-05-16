Ontario reports two new COVID-19 deaths as hospitalizations tick up
Ontario health officials are reporting two new COVID-19-related deaths Monday.
Both of the deaths occurred in the last month, bringing the total number of individuals who have died with the virus to 13,072.
Officials also reported 1,122 people in hospital with COVID-19 Monday, including 159 patients in intensive care, however these are likely an undercount as not all hospitals report data on weekends. Monday's hospitalizations mark an increase of eight patients over Sunday.
The Ministry of Health did not provide vaccination status data or a breakdown of admissions for Monday's hospitalizations, citing technical difficulties.
UHN infectious diseases specialist Dr. Isaac Bogoch told CP24 Monday there are variety of factors contributing to the rapid decline in hospital burden caused by the Omicron subvariant BA.2.
“There’s lots of factors pushing those numbers lower,” he said. “There’s seasonal variation to this virus, it’s not everything but it is something. We’re entering a season where we’d expect lower respiratory viral infections. But of course there’s less people in indoor settings," adding that Omicron may just not as virulent as previous strains of the virus, and a large portion of Ontario’s population was infected in the last four to five months.
“There’s so much community level immunity from vaccination and prior infection.”
In the last 24 hours, provincial labs processed 8,132 tests, generating a positivity rate of at least 7.7 per cent.
The province is reporting 1,061 new cases of COVID-19, but health officials have warned that reported case numbers are also a significant underestimation due to testing limitations.
Today's report brings the total number of lab-confirmed cases in Ontario to 1,287,529.
Background
The numbers used in this story are found in the Ontario Ministry of Health's COVID-19 Daily Epidemiologic Summary. The number of cases for any city or region may differ slightly from what is reported by the province.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Ontario driver who killed woman and three daughters sentenced to 17 years in prison
A driver who struck and killed a woman and her three young daughters in Brampton, Ont., nearly two years ago is being sentenced to 17 years behind bars.
The victims of the Buffalo Tops grocery store shooting
The Buffalo Police Department late Sunday released the names of the 10 victims killed in the shooting. Three people were also wounded.
White 'replacement theory' fuels racist attacks
A racist ideology seeping from the internet's fringes into the mainstream is being investigated as a motivating factor in the supermarket shooting that killed 10 people in Buffalo, New York. Most of the victims were Black.
CREA reports home sales down in April as mortgage rates rise
Increasing mortgage rates slowed home sales in April from the frenzied pace they started the year at, the Canadian Real Estate Association said Monday.
McDonald's to sell its Russian business, try to keep workers
More than three decades after it became the first American fast food restaurant to open in the Soviet Union, McDonald's said Monday that it has started the process of selling its business in Russia, another symbol of the country's increasing isolation over its war in Ukraine.
Royal tour of Canada: Here's Prince Charles and Camilla's itinerary
Canadians welcome Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, as they embark on a three-day, travel-filled visit starting Tuesday. Between what senior government officials, Canadian Heritage, Rideau Hall and Clarence House have released, here's everything we know about the royal tour and its itinerary.
Amber Heard testifies Johnny Depp assaulted her on their honeymoon
'Aquaman' actor Amber Heard told jurors on Monday that Johnny Depp slammed her against a wall and wrapped a shirt around her neck during their 2015 honeymoon on the Orient Express.
Lacking vaccines, North Korea battles COVID with antibiotics, home remedies
The isolated state is one of only two countries yet to begin a vaccination campaign and, until last week, had insisted it was COVID-19-free.
NEW | Canadian WWII flying ace 'Stocky' Edwards dies
One of Canada's most renowned Second World War flying aces, James "Stocky" Edwards of Comox, B.C., has died at the age of 100.
Montreal
-
Quebec liquor stores will see second price hike in 6 months
For the second time in just over six months, Quebec's liquor stores (SAQs) will see a price increase.
-
Another Monday, another day of record high $2.15-per-litre gas prices in Montreal
Montreal commuters woke up to spiking gas prices as some stations' price for regular is currently a record high and over $2.15-per-litre.
-
Quebec COVID-19 hospitalizations fall to 1,611, five new deaths reported
Quebec's health ministry is reporting another drop in COVID-19 hospitalizations Monday with 11 fewer people receiving care and four fewer people being treated in the intensive care unit.
London
-
Pick-up strikes school bus during morning commute
No injuries are reported after a pick-up truck reportedly struck the back of a school bus on Monday morning.
-
One lucky resident could be waking up a multi-millionaire, Lotto 6/49 jackpot won in London, Ont.
If you purchased a Lotto 6/49 ticket in London, Ont. be sure to check it Sunday morning, you could be the next multi-millionaire.
-
Trio charged in alleged homicide in Grand Bend
Three people have been charged in connection with an alleged homicide in Grand Bend
Kitchener
-
Police investigating suspicious death of eight-year-old, searching for man in Cambridge
Waterloo regional police are investigating the suspicious death of an eight-year-old boy and searching for a man from Cambridge.
-
Ontario party leaders to face off in election debate tonight
The leaders of Ontario's four major political parties will take the stage tonight for a televised debate in Toronto. Here's how to watch it live.
-
Three injured after crash causes major Kitchener road to shut down
A crash has resulted in three people being injured and a major road in Kitchener partially shut down on Sunday afternoon.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario driver who killed woman and three daughters sentenced to 17 years in prison
A driver who struck and killed a woman and her three young daughters in Brampton, Ont., nearly two years ago is being sentenced to 17 years behind bars.
-
Stunning moon images taken in northern Ontario during full lunar eclipse
Many skywatchers in northern Ontario were delighted to capture and share beautiful lunar images of Sunday night's total eclipse.
-
What $1 million gets you in real estate markets across Ontario
With so many price tags hovering around the $1-million mark, you might be wondering how far a million dollar budget could get you across Ontario’s real estate markets.
Ottawa
-
Canada Day celebrations moving from Parliament Hill
The Canada Day main stage will be at LeBreton Flats park just west of downtown Ottawa this year, not on Parliament Hill.
-
Ottawa high school that held dress code 'blitz' to hold discussions with students
The Conseil des écoles catholiques du Centre-Est continues to investigate the dress code "blitz" at École secondaire catholique Béatrice-Desloges last Thursday, which students said left them feeling degraded and humiliated.
-
Ontario party leaders to face off in election debate tonight
The leaders of Ontario's four major political parties will take the stage tonight for a televised debate in Toronto. Here's how to watch it live.
Windsor
-
Housing sales drop for second straight month in Windsor-Essex
The Windsor-Essex County Association of Realtors’ report shows housing sales decreased for the second straight month, but the average price continues to increase.
-
Two-vehicle crash reported on Manning Road near Highway 401
Essex County OPP are investigating a two-vehicle collision on Manning Road north of Highway 401.
-
Jeff Foxworthy announces return to Caesars Windsor
A popular American comedian is coming back to Windsor.
Barrie
-
HAPPENING NOW
HAPPENING NOW | Transport truck rollover on Highway 400 south of Barrie causing major delays
A transport truck rollover on Highway 400 south of Barrie is causing major delays Monday.
-
GO train delays along Barrie line
GO brings back weekend train service and adds weekday trips on Barrie line.
-
Road construction begins in Barrie's south end
A well-trafficked route is closed in south end Barrie as of Monday.
Atlantic
-
Document details RCMP tactical team's initial response to Nova Scotia mass shooting
An RCMP tactical team tasked with tracking down a mass shooter in April 2020 was dealing with the aftermath of his deadly toll in Portapique, N.S., when it was alerted hours later that he had continued his rampage in a community more than 40 kilometres away.
-
Inquest to begin in N.B. police shooting of Indigenous woman during wellness check
The lawyer for the family of a British Columbia Indigenous woman fatally shot by police in Edmundston, N.B., during a wellness check two years ago said a coroner's inquest opening Monday offers a chance for her loved ones to get long-awaited answers.
-
‘He has given me hope’: Co-workers recovering, share special bond, after liver transplant
Two co-workers involved in a living liver transplant in Alberta are making amazing progress two weeks after the major surgery in Edmonton.
Calgary
-
Battle of Alberta to come as Flames outlast Stars in OT to seize series win
The Calgary Flames have defeated the Dallas Stars 3-2 in overtime in Game 7 of their first-round NHL playoff series Sunday night to advance to the second round.
-
Marshmello coming to Calgary for Cowboys Music Festival
Officials have unveiled another of the artists set to take the stage when the Cowboys Music Festival returns this summer.
-
Alberta premier visits U.S. capital to talk North American energy security
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney is in Washington in an effort to convince Capitol Hill lawmakers that his province is their best bet for North American energy security.
Winnipeg
-
Police on scene in North Kildonan for report of 'suspicious circumstances'
Police were called to a North Kildonan street for a report of suspicious circumstances Monday morning.
-
New
New | 'We are breathing a sigh of relief': RM of Morris reeve on flood situation
Water watchers are cautiously optimistic now that the Red River crest has passed through the Rural Municipality of Morris.
-
Total lunar eclipse creates dazzling 'blood moon'
The moon glowed red on Sunday night and the early hours of Monday, after a total lunar eclipse that saw the sun, Earth and moon form a straight line in the night sky.
Vancouver
-
Vancouver Tenants Union opposes controversial Broadway Plan
A so-called “resistance movement” is planned at Vancouver City Hall Monday, as those opposed to a controversial plan to dramatically densify the Broadway corridor push back.
-
Metro Vancouver's gas prices expected to remain high after breaking records over the weekend
Gas prices in Metro Vancouver are expected to remain at or near record-breaking levels in the coming days, after reaching a new all-time high over the weekend.
-
Busy Vancouver street closed during morning rush hour over 'serious collision'
Vancouver drivers who typically travel on south Granville Street were asked to alter their morning commutes Monday due to a "serious collision."
Edmonton
-
Alberta premier visits U.S. capital to talk North American energy security
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney is in Washington in an effort to convince Capitol Hill lawmakers that his province is their best bet for North American energy security.
-
Trial to begin for father, son accused of killing Métis hunters in rural Alberta
A jury trial is to begin today for a man and his son who are accused of killing two Métis hunters.
-
Man facing 1st-degree murder charges in death of Alta. mother, toddler
The Alberta man accused of first-degree murder in the deaths of a 24-year-old woman and her 16-month-old child is due in court on Monday.