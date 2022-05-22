Ontario reports two more COVID-19 deaths

Ontario health officials say another two people have died after contracting COVID-19.

The two deaths occurred over the last month and included one resident in long-term care, according to the province’s epidemiological report.

In total, 13,161 people have died after contracting the novel coronavirus since the beginning of the pandemic.

Officials say there are 809 people in hospital with the disease, although many facilities do not report infection data over the weekend.

Of those patients, at least 152 are in intensive care.

With just over 9,700 COVID-19 tests processed in the last 24 hours, the province’s positivity rate stands at about nine per cent.

On Saturday the positivity rate was below nine per cent for the first time since late February.

Testing has been severely restricted over the past few months and health experts argue the number of cases being reported daily should be considered an underestimation.

Officials will not release any COVID-19 data on Monday due to the holiday.