TORONTO -- Some residents of Ontario neighbourhoods designated as COVID-19 hot spots reported rushing to book a vaccine Monday morning as the province opened up appointments to all adults in those areas, only to be told none were available.

Residents 18 or older living in 114 specific neighbourhoods designated as hot spots were able to start reserving appointments as of Monday, but some on social media said they logged on early and waited their turn but still came up empty.

"So for Toronto hot spots etc. even though they opened up the availabilities for vaccine appointments this morning, once you get through on the phone, you're told there ARE NO OPENINGS FOR VACCINES as of last Friday. In other words, if you're in Toronto, don't even try," one person wrote on social media.

Minutes after bookings opened at 8 a.m., the provincial site showed an estimated wait of more than an hour, with tens of thousands of users in the queue. As well, some reported initially experiencing technical difficulties with the site.

This week and next, the province will send half of its vaccine supply to the hot spots, based on recommendations from the government's science advisers.

Adults in some hot-spot neighbourhoods had already been able to make vaccine appointments, but not through the province's online booking portal.

One Toronto-area region with several hot spot communities said on the weekend it would open up more bookings for those who live or work in those neighbourhoods starting Tuesday, but warned it was limited by supply issues.

"Due to a vaccine shortage, York Region is not booking those between the ages of 18 and 34 who live in high priority communities and residents age 50-59. These groups can book through the provincial booking system soon," York Public Health said in a statement.

Eligibility expands further across Ontario on Thursday, when online bookings open up to residents aged 50 and over.

People with high-risk health conditions and some groups of people who can't work from home will also become eligible.

Ontario has said it expects everyone aged 18 and over to be able to book a vaccine by the end of May.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 3, 2021