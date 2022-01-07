Ontario health officials are reporting another increase on Friday in the number of people with COVID-19 in hospital and intensive care units across the province.

The province reported today that the number of people in hospital with COVID-19 rose from 2,279 on Thursday to a record-breaking 2,472 on Friday, while intensive care unit (ICU) admissions jumped from 319 to 338.

Previously, the highest number of people in hospital with COVID-19 was 2,360 on Apr. 20, 2021.

Health Minister Christine Elliott said the seven-day rolling average of COVID-19 related patients in ICU is 271, a number that has been steadily rising for days now.

The province said that of the 338 people in the ICU with COVID-19, 232 are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status and 106 are fully vaccinated.

According to data released by the Ontario Science Table on Thursday, which takes into account population sizes, people who are fully vaccinated with at least two doses are 79.8 per cent less likely to end up in hospital and 93.3 per cent less likely to end up in ICU compared to people who are unvaccinated.

During previous COVID-19 waves, health officials have said that it becomes nearly impossible to provide non-COVID-19-related medical care once there are more than 300 patients in the ICU.

According to health officials, 43 more deaths related to COVID-19 were reported in the last 24 hours. The province noted that 42 of those deaths occurred over the span of the last 10 days, and one death occurred over a month ago.

The province reported 11,899 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, but health officials have warned that number is an underestimate due to testing limitations and backlogs.

With 61,137 tests processed in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health says the province's positivity rate is about 26.6 per cent.

Acknowledging population size, the science table noted on Thursday, people who are fully vaccinated with at least two doses are 21.1 per cent less likely to contract COVID-19 compared to those who are unvaccinated.

This is a breaking news story. More to come...