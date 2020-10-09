TORONTO -- Ontario is expected to approve a modified version of Stage 2 for Toronto, Ottawa and Peel Region on Friday that will restrict indoor dining and close gyms for 28 days, CTV News Toronto has learned.

If approved by Premier Doug Ford's cabinet on Friday, the new restrictions would come into place on Saturday.

Schools and daycares will remain open, sources say.

CTV News Toronto has also learned that the closure of casinos and indoor sporting games is under consideration.

Ford is expected to make the official announcement at 2:30 p.m. after receiving approval from his cabinet.

He will be joined by Health Minister Christine Elliott, Minister of Finance Rod Phillips, Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. David Williams, and Dean of the Dalla Lana School of Public Health at the University of Toronto Adalsteinn Brown to make the announcement.

CTVNewsToronto.ca will stream the announcement live.

Meanwhile, the number of new COVID-19 cases in Ontario reached a new high for the second day in a row.

Health officials confirmed 939 new infections Friday morning, smashing the previous record of 797 cases set on Thursday.

With files from Colin D'Mello and Annie Bergeron-Oliver.