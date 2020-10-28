TORONTO -- Health officials in Ontario are reporting more than 800 new cases of COVID-19.

The 834 new infections represent a slight increase over Tuesday’s total when 827 new cases were reported.

With 30,010 tests performed for the disease over the last 24-hour period, Ontario's positivity rate now stands at 2.8 per cent.

Ontario also recorded five more COVID-19-related deaths since yesterday, two of which were residents at a long-term care home. At the same time, 773 more cases are now considered to be resolved by the Ministry of Health.

The new cases bring the province's COVID-19 lab-confirmed case total to 72,885, including 62,303 resolved cases and 3,108 deaths.

Right now, there are 7,474 active cases of COVID-19 in Ontario.

Most of the new cases added Wednesday are in people between the ages of 20 and 39. At least 313 of the new infections were logged in that age group.

Another 230 cases were added in people between the ages of 40 and 59, while 125 cases were recorded in people 19 years of age and younger.

There were 121 new infections in people between the ages of 60 and 79. Forty-two cases were recorded in people 80 years of age and older.

Where are the new COVID-19 cases?

Most of the new cases are in Toronto (299), Peel Region (186), York Region (121) and Ottawa (76).

The City of Hamilton, Halton, Durham and Niagara Region are also reporting new infections in the double digits.

Meanwhile, several regions across Ontario logged fewer than five new cases. In fact, at least 13 of the province's 34 public health units recorded zero new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.

There was no change recorded in the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in Wednesday's report.

Currently, 312 residents are in hospital for treatment of the disease. Of those patients, 71 are being treated in an intensive care unit, 51 of which are breathing with the assistance of a ventilator.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Ontario has completed nearly 5 million tests for the disease. There are 33,906 tests under investigation.