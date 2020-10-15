TORONTO -- For the fourth day in a row, Ontario health officials reported more than 700 new COVID-19 cases.

Health officials reported another 783 new infections on Thursday, marking an increase from the 721 cases logged a day earlier.

The daily number of infections has fluctuated over the last week, with 736 cases on Tuesday, 807 on Monday, 649 on Sunday and 809 on Saturday.

The province also reported five new deaths related to the disease, bringing the death toll to 3,022.

Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott said that of the new infections, 239 cases were in Toronto, 136 were in Peel Region, 127 in York Region and 89 were in Ottawa.

“There are 779 more resolved cases,” Elliott said in a tweet on Thursday.

This is a breaking news story. More details to come.