TORONTO -- Ontario health officials are reporting more than 500 new cases of COVID-19 following a two-day decrease in the daily infection numbers.

The province confirmed 531 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Thursday, which comes after officials reported cases numbers below the 500 mark for two straight days.

Health officials reported 485 new cases on Wednesday and 348 new cases on Tuesday. Before Tuesday, officials had reported more than 500 new cases for five straight days.

Ontario’s rolling seven-day average now stands at 498, up from 375 at this point last week. The seven-day average has been climbing steadily for several days.

With 26,213 tests processed in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health says the positivity rate in the province stands at 2.4 per cent.

The province recorded 17 new deaths on Thursday, bringing the total death tally in the province at 9,448.

Fifteen of the deaths reported today occurred two months ago, the Ministry of Health said. The deaths are being reported as part of a data catch-up.

This is a breaking news story. More to come...