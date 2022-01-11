The Ontario government is temporarily removing elements of the G road test in order to increase the number of appointments that can be made each day.

A spokesperson for the Minister of Transportation said in a statement the change is being made in an effort to clear the backlog of road tests created by COVID-19 restrictions.

“In light of the increased demand for class G road tests, DriveTest is modifying the G road test to offer more road test appointments each day while removing duplicative elements from the G2 test,” Dakota Brasier said. “The G2 road test remains unchanged.”

The province has not said what exactly would change; however duplicated manoeuvers could include various types of parking or turns.

CTV News Toronto has requested a more comprehensive list of what is being temporality removed.

According to the government, highway and major road driving will still be evaluated.

“This will allow for more streamlined tests while continuing to evaluate driver skills alongside new skills such as highway driving requirements,” Brasier said, adding that the modified version of the test still meets national standards.

The changes are temporary and will be in effect until at least March 31. However, Brasier noted that the ministry can extend that date if necessary.

As of early December, the Ministry of Transportation said that at least 421,827 drive tests have been cancelled since the pandemic was declared in March 2020.

The backlog has also led people to use social media platforms like Facebook Marketplace, Instagram and Kijiji to sell road test appointments for a fee.