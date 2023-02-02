Ontario releases new health-care plan to make access 'faster' and 'easier'
Ontario has released a new “connected” and “convenient” health-care plan aimed at shortening wait times and localizing access to care across the province.
Ontario Health Minister Sylvia Jones announced details about the plan, “Your Health: A Plan for Connected and Convenient Care,” during a press conference on Thursday morning in Toronto.
The government also released a 50-page report, outlining three broad pillars as a framework for the province’s health-care plan moving forward: The Right Care in the Right Place, Faster Access to Care and Hiring More Health Care Workers.
“When it comes to your health and the health of all Ontarians, the status quo isn’t working,” Jones said at the Thursday announcement.
“As we put our bold plan into action, you will be connected to care when you need it most and where it’s most convenient, whether that’s closer to home in your community or even at home.”
This plan comes on the heels of the government's new three-step approach to expand for-profit surgical and diagnostic centres.
PILLAR ONE
The first Pillar, “The Right Care in the Right Place,” hones in on localizing health-care in Ontario.
To do so, the government said they are expanding their team-based approach to health-care, mental health supports, and medications prescribed at pharmacies.
The government said it is working to add four additional Ontario Health Teams to their 54 existing ones to help patients transition between health-care providers and ensure patient’s medical records follow them wherever they seek care. This will add up to 1,200 physicians to this model over the next two years, the government said.
The plan outlines the addition of eight youth wellness hubs, on top of the 14 pre-existing ones, which works to help young people connect to mental health and substance use supports, primary care and social services.
The government also reiterated their expansion of 13 medications that pharmacists can now prescribe, a change that began on Jan 1.
At long last, the government said it is “axing the fax,” by eliminating the old-school machinery from doctor’s offices and replacing them with “digital communication alternatives” within the next five years.
PILLAR TWO
The second pillar, “Faster Access to Care,” aims to tackle long wait times, the government said.
According to the plan, the government will do this by tackling the backlog and cutting the wait times for surgeries and procedures.
This will first be addressed by tackling the existing backlog for cataract surgeries – which Ontario says has the longest waits – by issuing four new licences to health centres in Windsor, Kitchener-Waterloo, and Ottawa, the government said.
The province said it is also investing millions more in existing centres to tackle wait times for MRI and CT scans, ophthalmic surgeries, minimally invasive gynecological surgeries and plastic surgeries.
The government plan said it has provided paramedics more flexibility when they treat certain patients who call 911, by granting them the ability to treat them in their community rather than in emergency rooms.
“Patients diverted from emergency rooms through these initiatives received the care they needed up to 17 times faster with 94 per cent of patients avoiding the emergency room in the days following treatment,” the 50-page report reads.
For long-term care, Ontario says by adding nearly 60,000 new and upgraded beds it can help tackle waitlists and ensure seniors get the care they need in the right place. This is on top of the more than 3,500 hospital beds the province has built since 2018.
PILLAR THREE
The final pillar, “Hiring More Health Care Workers,” will work to expand the province’s workforce through hiring, training and education initiatives.
Over the next five years, the province said it will expand its education program by adding 10 undergraduate seats and 295 postgraduate positions at medical schools.
The province said it will also expand its “Learn and Stay” grant starting this spring, which will be open for about 2,500 eligible postsecondary students.
The grant covers educational costs, such as tuition and books, for those who enroll in “high-priority programs” in underserved communities – like nursing, paramedic and medical laboratory science – in exchange for working in those communities for up to two years following graduation.
The government reiterated their new “As of Right” rules, which eliminated the registration requirement for out-of-province health-care workers in an effort to lower the barrier of entry for practicing in Ontario. The report also outlines the government’s efforts to make it “easier” and “faster” for international nurses to practice in the province.
The plan nods to a new portable benefits program in the works, which the government has referenced in the past as a way to attach health benefits to individual workers instead of employers. There were no additional details on what these benefits would entail or when they would roll it out.
