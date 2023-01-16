Ontario releases 3-step plan to invest in private care to reduce surgical backlog

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

As elites arrive in Davos, conspiracy theories thrive online

The annual event in the Swiss ski resort town of Davos, which opens Monday, has increasingly become a target of bizarre claims from a growing chorus of commentators who believe the forum involves a group of elites manipulating global events for their own benefit.

Italian film legend Gina Lollobrigida dies at age 95

Italian film legend Gina Lollobrigida, who achieved international stardom during the 1950s and was dubbed 'the most beautiful woman in the world' after the title of one of her movies, died in Rome on Monday, her agent said. She was 95.

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton