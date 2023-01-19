Ontario looking to poach health-care workers from other provinces to fill shortages

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

BREAKING

BREAKING | Alec Baldwin to be charged with manslaughter in shooting

Prosecutors announced Thursday that actor Alec Baldwin and a weapons specialist will be charged with involuntary manslaughter in the fatal shooting of a cinematographer who was killed in 2021 on a New Mexico movie set.

Alec Baldwin stands in costume and speaks with investigators following a fatal shooting on a movie set in Santa Fe, N.M., on Oct. 21, 2021. (Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office via AP, File)

New Zealand's Ardern, an icon to many, to step down

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, who was one of the first members of her generation elected as a national leader and became a global icon of the left, said Thursday she was leaving office after five and a half years.

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton