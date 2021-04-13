TORONTO -- The Ontario government has released more details on how people in eligible groups and in COVID-19 hot spots can get their vaccine.

In a technical briefing Tuesday, officials said that more than 3.3 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ontario, although only about 335,000 Ontarians are fully vaccinated with both shots.

While the province has the capacity to administer 150,000 doses per day, officials warned that shipment delays and “lack of visibility of vaccine volumes in May” could have an impact on the rollout’s progress. Specifically, officials say that delayed shipments of the Moderna vaccine have a “significant impact on continuity of clinic operations.”

At the same time, officials say that they don’t believe the Moderna delays will impact the timeline for Phase 2 distribution of the vaccine.

The government’s revised COVID-19 vaccine timeline for Phase 2, which was updated as of April 9, shows that COVID-19 hot spots are being further divided into two groupings—highest-risk communities and remaining hot spot communities.

Those living in the highest-risk communities in Toronto and Peel Region are scheduled to get their shot in April while remaining neighbourhoods will be vaccinated in May.

Local public health units have the ability to identify specific neighbourhoods and communities that should be prioritized, officials added.

Officials say the hot spot communities were identified based on high rates of COVID-19 as well as outbreak data.

The government also provided further details on how certain groups of people and those living or working in a COVID-19 hotspot will be able to get a vaccine.

Adults 60 years of age and under with highest health risks

Who does this include?

Organ transplant recipients, hematopoietic stem cell transplant recipients, neurological diseases, haematological malignancy diagnosed for over a year and kidney disease. An essential caregiver for someone with one of these conditions is also eligible.

Officials say the timing for this category is “underway.”

How do you know if you qualify?

Hospitals and local physicians will contact eligible patients and provide them with a letter they can show at their appointments. Officials say that eligible individuals will “shortly” be able to book through the provincial system.

Where do I go?

These patients will get the vaccine at hospital clinics or on-site where they receive regular treatment. Otherwise they can get the shot at a vaccination clinic, pharmacy or at a primary care location.

Adults 50 years of age or older in COVID-19 hot spots

Who does this include?

Anyone aged 50 and over living in a hot spot community identified by the province by postal code.

How do I book an appointment?

These individuals can book an appointment at a mass immunization clinic through the provincial booking system or through a local public health unit in a region not using the province’s system.

Adults 18+ living in targeted high-risk neithbourhoods

Who does this include?

All adults in the abovementioned postal code priority hot spots.

How do I book an appointment?

These individuals will not be able to get a vaccine at a mass immunization clinic. Instead, they will be able to go to a mobile or pop-up clinic in their area. These will be “hosted” by community organizations. Officials say that residents should check with their local PHUs for more information.

Employees who work in high-risk settings

The government is working with local public health units, hospitals and employers to explore the feasibility of onsite workplace vaccination clinics in hot spots.

Employers whose workplace is within a hot spot and has had a previous outbreak or is at risk of an outbreak would be eligible. However, the province says that the employer must take on the responsibility of setting up, operating and funding an onsite vaccination clinic. This vaccination clinic must also provide shots to the local community.

Those interested can inquire about creating an onsite clinic by emailing covid19vaccinetaskforce@ontario.ca.

Education workers supporting students with special needs

Who does this include?

School boards will identify eligible employees and provide a letter as proof of identity.

How do I book an appointment?

Starting April 12, special education workers can book a vaccine at a mass immunization clinic through the provincial system. PHUs not using the provincial booking system will make arrangements with school boards.

Education workers in select hot spot communities

Who does this include?

Education staff who work, but do not live, in a COVID-19 hot spot can get a letter confirming their employment to be used as proof of identity.

How do I book an appointment?

These individuals can book an appointment using the provincial booking system and get vaccinated at a mass immunization clinic as of April 12.