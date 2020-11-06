TORONTO -- Ontario has released its finalized list of where each area is placed in the new tiered shutdown system, which shows Peel Region has been moved to one step away from a full lockdown.

Each of Ontario's 34 public health units have been placed in one of five categories, which include prevent, protect, restrict, control, or lockdown.

Each tier comes with a different set of restrictions in order to curb the spread of COVID-19. Ontario will transition to the new system at 12:01 a.m. Saturday.

Peel Region is the only region facing the control phase restrictions, which still allows indoor dining and gyms to reopen on Saturday but with strict conditions. If the spread of COVID-19 can’t be controlled, the next step would be a full closure of non-essential businesses.

Ottawa and York Region have been placed in the restrict phase. Toronto will remain in a modified Stage 2 until next Nov. 14, when it was proposed earlier this week they would join the restrict phase as well.

All remaining health units are proposed to be in the prevent category. There are no health units proposed to be in lockdown level.

This is a developing news story. More details to come.