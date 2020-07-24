TORONTO -- Ontario has recorded another significant surge in COVID-19 cases, reporting nearly double the number of new infections than yesterday.

Health officials reported 195 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday. On Thursday, the province recorded 103 new infections.

"Locally, 26 of 34 PHUs are reporting five or fewer cases, with 15 of them reporting no new case," Health Minister Christine Elliott said in a tweet published Friday morning.

"There are 27 new cases in Ottawa and 57 new cases in Windsor-Essex."

More than 65 per cent of the cases are in people under the age of 40, Elliott said.

This is a developing news story. More information to come.