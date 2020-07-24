TORONTO -- Ontario Premier Doug Ford is expected to make an announcement on Friday afternoon.

Ford will be joined alongside Minister of Colleges and Universities Ross Romano, President and Vice Chancellor of York University Rhonda Lenton, Markham Mayor Frank Scarpitti, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer for the Regional Municipality of York Wayne Emmerson and MPP for Markham – Unionville Billy Pang.

The announcement is scheduled for 1 p.m. in Markham.

CTVNewsToronto.ca will stream it live.

The announcement comes as another group of regions leap forward to Stage 3 of the reopening plan today.

The regions of York, Durham, and Halton are advanced to Stage 3 this morning, allowing municipalities to reopen many additional businesses, including gyms, spas, and movie theatres.

Indoor dining can also now resume at bars and restaurants and the size of gatherings can increase to 50 indoors and 100 outdoors as part of Stage 3.

Toronto, Peel Region and Windsor-Essex will remain in Stage 2 until at least next week.