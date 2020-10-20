TORONTO -- Ontario Premier Doug Ford will make an announcement at Queen’s Park Tuesday afternoon alongside the province’s minister of education.

The announcement comes as two cohorts of students were told to self-isolate following an outbreak of COVID-19 at a Scarborough high school last weekend.

The school board sent a letter to parents on Sunday informing them that three students and a teacher tested positive for the disease.

Thus far, there have been a total of 1,312 lab-confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Ontario schools and 302 in licensed child-care facilities.

CTVNewsToronto.ca will stream Tuesday's announcement live at 1 p.m.

On Monday, Ontario health officials recommended that kids in COVID-19 hotspots not go trick-or-treating this Halloween.

The hotspots include Toronto, Peel Region, York Region and Ottawa—the four regions that have reverted to Stage 2 of the province’s economic reopening plan.

“We’re trying to make it as safe and simple as possible, my friends, we all know this isn’t going to be a regular Halloween,” Ford said on at a news conference on Monday. “We just can’t have hundreds of kids showing up at your door if you live in a hotspot, especially in an apartment building.”

Officials also released a list of trick-or-treat guidelines for the rest of the province, which include wearing a mask, using tools such as tongs to give out candy and not lingering at doorways.