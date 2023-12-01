Ontario real estate law update with open bidding option enters into force
New rules for Ontario real estate are coming into force that are meant to provide more clarity and choice for buyers and sellers, though they don't go as far as some had hoped.
The rules, which took effect Friday, include the option for sellers to use an open bidding process, improvements to broker and brokerage disclosures, and ways to avoid conflicts on multiple representation.
The open bidding option gives the seller the choice to disclose submitted bid prices to potential buyers, something they were previously banned from doing.
- Download our app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates right to your inbox
Open bidding has been advocated by some, including Ontario Green Party leader Mike Schreiner, as a way to reduce rampant overbidding in real estate and help reduce prices.
"A consistently transparent bidding process will help bring down the skyrocketing price of houses," he said when the Ontario government announced open bidding would be an option for sellers.
The federal Liberals also promised in their 2021 election campaign to end blind bidding because it said not knowing other bids ultimately drives up home prices.
Joseph Richer, registrar at the Real Estate Council of Ontario, said however that there's little research on how blind bidding affects prices, adding there are some indications that open auctions in Australia put upward pressure on prices.
He also said mandating open bidding could lead to negative effects for sellers.
"Keep in mind that in every transaction, there's a buyer and a seller, and that whatever you mandate for one, might be, and probably is at the detriment of the other."
Making it optional gives more options to sellers, Richer said.
"We don't anticipate a big market swing. It might help some parties in some transactions."
Sellers who are having trouble finding buyers might want to allow their agent to disclose bids to attract more, he pointed out as an example.
The option doesn't look that appealing to most sellers in the current market, but real estate agents will likely find some uses, said Randy Oickle, president of Innovation Realty Ltd. in Kanata, Ont.
"(There's) likely going to be some new business models that come along to try to take advantage of new possibilities."
He said he would have liked to see some rules around the process of using open bidding.
"The fact that there's no sort of framework for using it, I think potentially creates challenges."
Oickle said, overall, he sees the changes in the act as quite significant.
Other notable parts of the law include the ability to choose a designated representative.
Previously, if the buyer and sellers' agents worked at the same brokerage, then, given the potential conflict of interest, they would fall under a multiple representation scenario. In these cases, agents were generally only able to act as facilitators, and were limited on how much they could advise clients, including on what is a good price.
By designating specific agents, the buyer and seller under the new rules would free themselves from multiple representation, and agents could advocate more actively on their behalf, said Richer.
"It allows you, if I hire you, you now are free to continue to advocate for me and to offer the services and all your experience that you can bring to bear on my behalf, which you were prohibited from doing under multiple representation."
The updates, Phase 2 of changes under the act, also include an amended code of ethics, new enforcement tools for RECO, and an information guide from the agency that prospective clients are to receive before they agree to having an agent represent them.
As for the federal promise of open bidding, Housing Minister spokesperson Micaal Ahmed said that since real estate generally falls under provincial and territorial jurisdictions, the federal government continues to consult with stakeholders to make a home buyers' bill of rights.
The work is well underway and nearing completion, he said.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 1, 2023.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Live updates Israel and Hamas trade blame for ceasefire's end as combat resumes
Israel resumed fighting in Gaza minutes after a temporary ceasefire deal ended, and accused Hamas of having violated the truce. Hamas blames Israel, saying it declined offers to free more hostages.
Filmmakers in Bruce Peninsula 'accidentally' discover 128-year-old shipwreck
Yvonne Drebert and Zach Melnick were looking for invasive mussels when they found something no one has laid eyes on for 128 years.
NHL veteran Perry apologizes for 'inappropriate' behaviour, says he is seeking help
Corey Perry says he has started seeking help for his struggles with alcohol following his release from the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks.
Jaw-dropping video shows collapse at Coquitlam, B.C., construction site
Emergency work is underway after a collapse at a Coquitlam, B.C., construction site that was caught on camera this week.
Alternative healer faces manslaughter charge over woman's death at a U.K. slapping therapy workshop
An alternative healer who advocates a technique known as 'slapping therapy' was charged Thursday over the death of a woman at one of his workshops in England seven years ago.
Blasted by Bloc, Conservative MP apologizes for asking minister to speak English
Conservative MP Rachael Thomas has apologized after drawing criticism from other members of Parliament for asking Heritage Minister Pascale St-Onge to answer questions in English at a committee meeting.
B.C. man tries to appeal driving ban by claiming his designated driver crashed his Mercedes, fled the scene
B.C.'s Supreme Court has upheld a 90-day driving ban for a man who refused to give a breath sample after crashing his Mercedes into a ditch – rejecting his claim that an "unnamed designated driver" was behind the wheel and fled the scene.
Suspect arrested in Morocco could be behind Ontario bomb threats, OPP says
Investigators have 'strong reason' to believe that a suspect taken into custody in Morocco could be behind numerous bomb threats across Ontario in early November, police say.
'The only choice': Defence Department going with Boeing to replace aging Aurora fleet
The federal government is buying at least 14 Boeing surveillance planes from the United States to replace the aging CP-140 Aurora fleet, cabinet ministers announced Thursday. The deal costs more than $10.3 billion in total, including US$5.9 billion for the jets themselves, and the planes are expected to be delivered in 2026 and 2027.
Montreal
-
Ex-Quebec firefighter Kenneth Marlin sentenced to 14 years for molesting kids on farm
On Thursday, Quebec Court Justice Joey Dubois sentenced Kenneth Marlin to 14 years in prison for abusing five children over the span of a decade on his parents' farm in Hemmingford, Que., a small rural town about 65 kilometres south of Montreal.
-
Man, 20, found fatally shot inside car: Montreal police
Montreal police (SPVM) are investigating after a 20-year-old man was discovered inside a car with a fatal gunshot wound Thursday afternoon.
-
'Picketing doesn't pay the bills:' Striking Quebec teachers taking side jobs
When teachers affiliated with the FAE union launched their unlimited general strike earlier this month, they did so without having built a strike fund over the years.
London
-
'It’s surreal': London’s Nick Suzuki on living his hockey dream
Nick Suzuki is the 31st and youngest captain in the history of the Montreal Canadiens franchise. He still has a hard time wrapping his head around it.
-
Influx of asylum seekers worsens shelter bed shortage for homeless Londoners this winter
Many Londoners will have to survive this winter in tent encampments. The dire situation is being exacerbated by the arrival of asylum seekers and newcomers to Canada who are occupying more and more beds inside shelters operated by Mission Services.
-
Grab your umbrella – you’ll need it Friday
A low-pressure system is set to arrive in midwestern Ontario Friday, bringing with it showers and the chance of mixed precipitation.
Kitchener
-
Greens win MPP seat in Kitchener Centre
Aislinn Clancy has won a historic byelection for Kitchener Centre and the Green Party of Ontario.
-
'That could have been my home': Residents call for action after attempted arson at Waterloo apartment
A 21-year-old woman was arrested after allegedly attempting to set a fire inside a Waterloo apartment building.
-
Brazen break-in at Kitchener restaurant caught on camera
A Kitchener restaurant says thieves broke into their business not once – but three times – on the same night.
Northern Ontario
-
One person in custody after three people stabbed in Sudbury on Thursday
A 34-year-old suspect is in custody after three people received serious but not life-threatening injuries in a stabbing attack late Thursday morning in Sudbury.
-
Final day for employees at Domtar pulp mill in Espanola, Ont.
Thursday was the final day of work for employees on the pulp side of Domtar’s pulp and paper mill in Espanola.
-
Man who committed four murders in the Sault found with rifle, revolver, police say
Bobbie Halleart, the man who shot and killed his three children and a 41-year-old woman Oct. 23 in the Sault, was found with a .38 calibre revolver and a rifle, police said Thursday.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa family doctor denied permanent residency over marital status, age
An Ottawa family physician won't get to stay in Canada after she did not meet the threshold due to factors outside her control.
-
Here is when Ottawa could see 4 to 6 cm of snow this weekend
It is a mild start to December in Ottawa, but the capital could see approximately 5 cm of snow over the next couple of days.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: Dec. 1-3
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at things to do in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec this weekend.
Windsor
-
Residents of Windsor condo building without heat months after car falls into utility vault
People living in a downtown Windsor condo building are still feeling the effects after a parked vehicle fell through the ground into an underground electric vault in September.
-
Vision Zero plan, including new 40km/h speed limit, approved
In the five years Gary Kaschak has been on city council, the most complaints he receives, “is about traffic.”
-
Southwestern Ont. hospitals facing $480M class action after patient data breached, sold on dark web
A group of southwestern Ontario hospitals is facing a potential $480-million class action lawsuit after at least 270,000 patients in the region had their data breached and reportedly sold by hackers on the dark web.
Barrie
-
Record-setting RVH 50/50 win brings joy to Barrie family coping with unimaginable loss
More than two years after a loss no parent should face, a Barrie family is starting the holiday season off with a glimmer of hope after winning the RVH Auxiliary's record-setting November 50/50 draw worth $266,908.
-
Wasaga Beach CAO makes allegations of a cover-up by the previous administration
Wasaga Beach's chief administration officer dropped a political bombshell in council on Thursday, with allegations the previous administration engaged in questionable behaviour.
-
'Burnt to the ground': Blue Mountains new townhouses destroyed by fire
An early morning fire raged through and destroyed four new townhouses in the Blue Mountains
Atlantic
-
Human remains found in Cape Breton those of missing woman, death being investigated as homicide
Police say human remains found in Big Bras D’Or, N.S., belong to a woman who was reported missing last week. Her death is now being investigated as a homicide.
-
2023 Atlantic hurricane season ends; finishes 4th for most-named storms
The 2023 Atlantic hurricane season comes to an end on Thursday as the fourth
-
Man rescued from Moncton garbage truck ‘lucky to be alive’
A man who fell into a Moncton garbage truck was rescued Wednesday morning.
Calgary
-
1 dead in fatal shooting in Beltline
Police are investigating after a fatal shooting Thursday night in the Beltline.
-
Kadri scores overtime winner as Calgary defeats Dallas 4-3
Nazem Kadri scored the winner in overtime as the Calgary Flames defeated the Dallas Stars 4-3 in overtime Thursday night.
-
Polar bears make a splash at Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo's Wild Canada
Coming face-to-face with polar bears, tracking otters gliding through the water and watching caribou prancing delighted guests at the Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo the day before the public unveiling of its newly renovated exhibit.
Winnipeg
-
'Still loved by many people': Family of missing man starts billboard campaign looking for information
Relatives of a man who has been missing since 2021 are launching a campaign in the hopes someone will come forward with information.
-
'More people can see it': 'Humbug' sign removed from Winnipeg brewery, set to move to new location
A Winnipeg brewery says the 'Humbug' sign that it put up on its roof just a few days ago needed to come down.
-
'Enrichment is a very important part of animal care': Zoo puts out call to replenish toy chest
Animals living at Assiniboine Park Zoo are on the hunt for new toys and other enrichment items heading into the holiday season.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Police watchdog confirms 'officer-involved shooting' in Abbotsford
There was an "officer-involved shooting" in Abbotsford on Thursday, B.C.'s police watchdog has confirmed.
-
With strong storm on the way, B.C. government warns public to prepare for flood risk
B.C.'s Ministry of Emergency Management and Climate Readiness has taken the unusual step of issuing a public warning several days before an upcoming storm.
-
Woman sentenced to 12 years in prison for Vancouver courtroom stabbing
A woman who used a filleting knife and hammer in an attempt to kill her online nemesis inside a Vancouver courtroom will spend 12 years in prison, a judge ruled Thursday.
Edmonton
-
Devon, Alta., town councillor sentenced to 120 days in jail following guilty pleas
A councillor for the Town of Devon, just southwest of Edmonton, was sentenced Thursday to 120 days in jail for harassing and threatening members of her family.
-
Alberta set for $5.5B budget surplus, despite big bucks for fires, floods and drought
Alberta’s budget surplus is growing but will be offset by more than $1 billion this year to pay for floods, forest fires and drought.
-
15 distinct Edmonton districts outlined in continuing city plan-streamlining efforts
Draft plans for distinct districts — the latest work on the 15-minute city vision Edmonton planners have been developing over the last three years — will be presented to the urban planning committee next week.