TORONTO -- Ontario says it will spend $500 million on corrections to hire more front-line staff and upgrade facilities.

The province says it will hire 500 new staff to help address staffing challenges such as mental health and addiction issues.

The government says the new staff will help keep its obligations around the use of segregation in the jails.

Money will also go toward fixing outdated buildings with the goal of reducing overcrowding.

The province says it will create new day rooms in the jails as well as modifying yard spaces.

Solicitor General Sylvia Jones says the moves, which will be made over the next five years, will make jails safer for correctional staff.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 16, 2020