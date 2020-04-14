TORONTO -- Students at Ontario public schools will not be returning to the classroom in early May, Premier Doug Ford confirmed, as the province continues to battle the spread of COVID-19.

The provincial government initially planned to reopen schools on May 1 for teachers and May 4 for students, and suggested that any further closures would be up to the Chief Medical Officer of Health.

Ford said on Tuesday that schools will not be returning on May 4 as planned, in light of the provincial extension of the state of emergency until May 12.

While Ford stressed that his government isn’t cancelling the school year entirely, he did not provide a potential date when students could return to the classroom.

This is a breaking news story. More details to come.