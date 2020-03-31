TORONTO -- Public schools across Ontario will remain closed to students until May 4th in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the provincial government has confirmed.

“As I’ve told you before the situation continues to change day-by-day, and hour-by-hour,” Ontario Premier Doug Ford said at a news conference on Tuesday. “In order to protect our children, I'm prepared to extend these closures even further, if we have to.”

Ford, along with Education Minister Stephen Lecce, made the announcement while simultaneously unveiling the province's new distance learning tools for teachers and students to use over the next several weeks.

According to the government, the second phase of the Learn at Home program will provide additional tools for at-home learning to ensure that students from Kindergarten to Grade 12 are well-equipped during the significant time away from the classroom.

The government’s new program is split into four grade groupings, including Kindergarten to Grade 3, Grades 4 to 6, Grades 7 to 8 and Grades 9 to 12:

Kindergarten-Grade 3

five hours of work per student, per week with a focus on literacy and math

Grades 4-6

five hours of work per student, per week with a focus on literacy, math, science and social studies

Grades 7-8

10 hours of work per student, per week with a focus on math, literacy, science and social studies

Grades 9-12

three hours of work per course, per week for semestered students; 1.5 hours of work per course per week for non-semestered students with focus on achieving credits/completion/graduation.

Lecce said teachers will be using phones, video conferencing and email to keep in touch with students while delivering portions of the curriculum.

TSDB Director of Education John Malloy said the plan is to have student receive direction from their teacher by April 6 to begin learning from home.

Public schools across the province were supposed to re-open on April 6 but Ford later acknowledged the date was “not realistic.”