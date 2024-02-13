Ontario proposes referendum on provincial carbon tax
The Ontario government says it wants to hear from taxpayers on the future of taxing pollution in the province.
In an announcement Tuesday, Premier Doug Ford said if passed, the new legislation would give voters a “direct say” over a new provincial carbon tax, cap-and-trade system or other carbon pricing program.
“This new law will guarantee that no provincial government can force a costly carbon tax on the people of Ontario without ensuring their voices are heard loud and clear,” Ford said of the Get It Done Act, which will be tabled in the spring session of the legislature later this month.
Since 2019, Canada has had a national price on pollution. The Greenhouse Gas Pollution Pricing Act requires provinces and territories to establish a levy on greenhouse gas emissions or adopt the federal system.
This is a breaking news story. More to come.
