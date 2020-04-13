TORONTO -- Ontario Premier Doug Ford will make an announcement on Monday morning as the province begins another week battling against the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Ford will be joined by Health Minister Christine Elliott and Finance Minster Rod Phillips to make the announcement at 1 p.m. at Queen’s Park.

The premier will make the announcement a day after Ontario reported 21 more deaths and 401 new cases of COVID-19 in the province.

The total number of COVID-19 deaths in the province stands at 253.