TORONTO -- Ontario Premier Doug Ford will make another COVID-19-related announcement on Wednesday as the province announces indoor visits will soon be permitted at long-term care homes.

This comes months after long-term care homes shuttered their doors to indoor visitors in an effort to keep residents safe and stop the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Ontario’s Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. David Williams had advised long-term care homes in late March to only allow essential visitors, including people visiting residents who are extremely ill or require end-of-life care.

Last month, families were finally able to reunite with loved ones when the province began a “cautious restart” of visits to long-term care homes. In long-term care, only one visitor per resident was allowed to come by weekly for an outdoor meeting.

Now, the government is planning to announce during Wednesday’s news conference that indoor visits will also be permitted as of July 22, a government source told CTV News Toronto.

The premier will be joined by the Minister of Long-Term Care Merrilee Fullerton and Minister of Health Christine Elliott for the announcement.

CTVNewsToronto.ca will stream the announcement live at 1 p.m.