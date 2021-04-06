TORONTO -- Ontario Premier Doug Ford says it is possible that he will announce further public health restrictions in addition to the provincewide “emergency brake” as soon as tomorrow, as cases continue to climb and hospital strain mounts.

Ford said Tuesday that despite the “massive” impact of last week’s emergency brake announcement, which closed all indoor and outdoor dining, more may be necessary.

“We're going to have further restrictions moving forward very, very quickly. And again, we have to focus on where we see the problem three regions, York, Peel, in Toronto represents 60 per cent of the COVID cases,” he said.

“When you have an inferno going on somewhere, you have to turn the hoses there, you have to continue doing the whole province, but we're really focusing on the, on the hot areas,” he said.

He said he would discuss the new measures “tomorrow” but reiterated he very much regretted shutting down restaurants.

“I hate doing that, but we’re going to have further restrictions,” he said, declining to elaborate.

The province has documented nearly 15,000 new cases of COVID-19 over the past five days, and hospitals now have more COVID-19 patients in intensive care than at any other time during the pandemic.

Ford blamed the rapid spread in recent days on the variants of concern, saying they change the situation “day by day and even hour by hour.”

They now represent at least two thirds of case growth, but their path to dominance was predicted by the Ontario COVID-19 Science Table as early as mid-February.

Over the past few months, Ford was repeatedly advised of the increased transmissibility of the variants of concern as well as the likelihood they would lead to more dangerous health outcomes.