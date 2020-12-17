TORONTO -- Premier Doug Ford will be joined by the minister of long-term care for an announcement Thursday as COVID-19 outbreaks, case numbers and deaths continue to climb in homes across Ontario.

Of the province’s 626 long-term care facilities, 143 are currently experiencing an outbreak. At least 10 of those outbreaks were recorded in the last 48 hours.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 2,513 long-term care residents in Ontario have died of COVID-19 representing more than 60 per cent of all deaths logged in the province.

The announcement comes nearly two weeks after the province’s commission on COVID-19 in long-term care issued its second interim report recommending that the province conduct more proactive inspections of its facilities and follow up with harsher enforcement measures when homes fail to address concerns.

The three-person commission said at the time that the province must resume widespread annual Resident Quality Inspections (RQI) of its 626 long-term care homes, which were largely curtailed heading into the pandemic.

CTVNewsToronto.ca will stream the announcement live at 1 p.m.

With files from Chris Herhalt.