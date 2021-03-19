TORONTO -- Ontario Premier Doug Ford will make an announcement on the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines in pharmacies on Friday morning.

The premier will be joined for the Etobicoke news conference by Health Minister Christine Elliott and Solicitor General Sylvia Jones.

CTVNewsToronto.ca will stream the announcement live at 9:30 a.m.

For the last week, 325 pharmacies in Toronto, Windsor-Essex and the Kingston area have been administering doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine to residents born between January 1, 1957 and December 31, 1961.

About 165,000 doses of Ontario’s AstraZeneca supply were provided to pharmacies while the remaining 29,500 shots were given to primary care providers in Hamilton, Toronto, Guelph, Peterborough, Simcoe-Muskoka and Peel Region.

Earlier this week, the National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI) came out with new recommendations saying that the AstraZeneca vaccine is safe to give people older than 64. As of now, the Ontario government has not changed their policy that the vaccine should be administered to people only between the ages of 60 and 64.

Ford said Wednesday that while new recommendations are “good news,” it also “messes everything up” logistically.