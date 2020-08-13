TORONTO -- Ontario Premier Doug Ford is expected to make an announcement in Windsor on Thursday afternoon.

The news conference comes as the premier takes a short tour of the region, making stops at Ford Motor Company’s Essex Engine Plant, St. Charbel Antonin Maronite Catholic Church and the Chatham Children’s Treatment Centre.

He is also expected to meet with the region’s mayors to discuss Windsor-Essex’s economic recovery from COVID-19.

Windsor-Essex was the last region in Ontario to move to Stage 3 of the province’s economic reopening plan on Wednesday.

The premier has been making nearly daily announcements since the pandemic was declared in March.

On Thursday he will be joined by Associate Minister of Transportation Kinga Surma and Minister of Labour Monte McNaughton.

CTVNewsToronto.ca will stream the announcement live at 3 p.m.