TORONTO -- Ontario Premier Doug Ford is scheduled to make an announcement Monday afternoon.

The premier will be joined by Minister of Health Christine Elliott, Minister of Transportation Caroline Mulroney and Solicitor General Sylvia Jones.

The announcement comes following a weekend in which the Progressive Conservative government extended Ontario’s emergency orders until July 10 and listed some restrictions regarding indoor recreation centers.

While most of the province has entered Stage 2 of the province’s economic reopening plan, there are still two areas in Windsor-Essex that remain in Stage 1.

Ford has previously said that he hopes not to extend his emergency measures past July.

The premier has been making almost daily announcements since the COVID-19 pandemic shuttered the province in March.

CTVNewsToronto.ca will stream the announcement live at 1 p.m.