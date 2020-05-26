TORONTO -- Toronto-area police have laid nearly 200 charges, including first-degree murder, against members of “several organized crime groups working within the towing industry.”

“Organized crime begins with an opportunity to make money and a level of greed that leads to criminality and violence,” Supt. Mike Slack with York Regional Police said in a video released on Tuesday morning.

“The towing industry and its lack of regulations have bred exactly that environment.”

According to police, the Greater Toronto Area has been “the scene of violence between rival tow truck companies” for a long period of time.

Officers said those involved have been “fighting over financial profits from the towing of vehicles and, the most significant source of profit, the frauds following the initial tow.”

“Overtime, unscrupulous companies and the people working for them have found ways to inflate costs and victimize consumers,” Slack said.

He went on to add that when these profits weren’t enough, those involved would “stage collisions using drivers they recruited.”

“They deliberately caused collisions on roadways and in parking lots across the GTA.”

As the networks grew with the towing industry, Slack said, allegiances were built and hierarchies were established in an effort to increase profits.

“Organized criminal tow grips have been formed,” he said. “As its profits increase, so has its demand for territory, and with that so has the need to control that territory through violence.”

“We allege that the competition for control of the towing market has resulted in murders, attempted murders, shootings, assaults, arsons, threats and property damage.”

After the execution of multiple search warrants across the GTA, officers arrested and charged 20 people with a combined 191 chargers, including one charge of first-degree murder.

The suspects range between the ages of 20 and 49.

This is a breaking news story. More details to come.