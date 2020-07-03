TORONTO -- Ontario Premier Doug Ford will make an announcement Friday afternoon.

The announcement comes as certain areas of the province continue to struggle with COVID-19 outbreaks amid Ontario’s economic reopening.

All regions but two agri-farm areas in Windsor-Essex have moved on to Stage 2 of the province’s three-stage plan.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit has ordered about 191 workers from a single farm who tested positive for COVID-19 into isolation as a result of the outbreak, whether they’re symptomatic or not.

The announcement also comes after the province confirmed a mobile app meant to help trace COVID-19 was delayed. No alternative launch date for the application was provided.

The premier will be joined by Minister of Labour Monte McNaughton.

